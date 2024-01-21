Chicago Bears to Interview Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator

In case people forgot the Chicago Bears have two coordinator positions — offense and defense — open for the time being. Alan Williams resigned shortly after week one of the 2023 regular season, then Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles fired Luke Getsy days after their final regular season game concluded. So far we’ve only seen movement for their offensive coordinator position.

Well not anymore! Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network the Bears will interview Chris Harris for their vacancy at defensive coordinator. He most recently served as the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Tennessee Titans.

#Titans defensive pass game coordinator/CBs coach Chris Harris will interview for the #Bears defensive coordinator job, per source.



A onetime Bears draft pick who became a highly respected player in Chicago, Harris also interviewed for the #Jaguars DC job this past week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2024

Chris is also a very familiar face at Halas Hall. For multiple reasons.

First and plainly, he was “The Hitman” at safety during his two different stints with the Bears between the mid-2000s and early 2010s. Fans like myself surely remember his knack for being at the right time, at the right place, to make the right play in critical moments. He earned 2nd Team All-Pro honors following the 2010 campaign.

He’s also familiar with certain members of the coaching staff. Chris Harris played at safety while current cornerbacks coach and passing game coordinator Jon Hoke was working under Lovie Smith. The relationship between those two remained strong after all these years.

Finally, and perhaps the most intriguing of all, this is not the first time Matt Eberflus has scheduled an interview with Chris Harris. Just last year the Bears kicked the tires and tried landing Chris to a (still) unspecified position. There have been suggestions he was considered as a candidate to potentially replace Alan Williams, before they opted to retain Alan for the 2023 season. Now Chris will have a chance at formally interviewing for their defensive coordinator position.