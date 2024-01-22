Top Ten Mock Draft: Marvin Harrison Edition

In our third installment of top ten mock drafts, this is the one plenty of Bears fans want to see. In this version, the Chicago Bears decide to build around Justin Fields and select Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison, Jr. What kind of trade can Poles get for the top pick? What do they do at 9? Check out how this unfolds for Ryan Poles and the Bears!

If you want to check out the Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels editions. Follow the embedded links on their names.

1. New England Patriots- Caleb Williams, USC Quarterback

The Bears know if they want Harrison, they can’t trade below the Cardinals. Fortunately for them, the Patriots are intrigued by the idea of adding Caleb Williams to the roster and reboot the franchise under Jared Mayo with Williams. To make this trade, the Patriots trade their second round pick (34 overall), their second round pick in 2025 as well as guard Cole Strange.

2. Washington Commanders- Drake Maye, North Carolina Quarterback

Washington makes the sensible choice here and takes the top prospect on the board. Fans have been expecting this move for months and to nobody’s surprise, it’s the exact move they make.

3. Chicago Bears- Marvin Harrison, Ohio State Wide Receiver

Justin Fields now has two elite targets to throw to as Harrison will be lining up opposite DJ Moore on Sundays. With Cole Kmet, Tyler Scott and a couple other additions to the offense via free agency, Ryan Poles thinks this is the year that Justin Fields truly breaks out.

4. Arizona Cardinals- Malik Nabers, LSU Wide Receiver

The Cardinals are in an interesting spot here because they know if three QBs go in the top three, they get the player they want in Marvin Harrison. But there’s no lock that Daniels goes in the top three, and if that doesn’t happen, you have to figure that Nabers will be the pick here. For a team that desperately needs wide receivers, he’s impossible to pass up.

5. Los Angeles Chargers- Brock Bowers, Georgia Tight End

The Chargers are another team that seem destined to take a target for Justin Herbert. They know there’s zero chance that Harrison will make it down this far but they know that Nabers or Browers will and they’ll take whoever they can get. In this mock, it’s Bowers once again.

6. New York Giants- Jayden Daniels, LSU Quarterback

The Giants decide to stand pat and see how the top five plays out, and they’re thrilled to find out that Daniels is sitting here at six. They can have Daniel Jones stay on the roster while they work Daniels slowly into the lineup and know that 2025 will be the year they move fully off Jones and commit fully to Daniels.

7. Tennessee Titans- Olu Fashanu, Penn State Tackle

In the previous two mocks, the Titans took Joe Alt, so to change things up, they went with Fashanu, who is another elite prospect.

8. Atlanta Falcons- Michael Penix, Jr, Washington Quarterback

With the Chicago Bears sticking with Justin Fields, the Falcons can’t find a path to a strong veteran QB so they end up going to Penix in the draft. Penix may have a lower ceiling due to his age, but the Falcons hope he can step right in and upgrade the QB position for them, even as a rookie.

9. Chicago Bears- Dallas Turner, Alabama Edge

With the Bears already adding to the offense with both Harrison and bolstering the interior of the offensive line, they move to the defensive side of the ball and add another pass rusher. They feel with Sweat and Turner, they’ll have an elite edge duo that will terrorize quarterbacks and make their strong defense even better.

10. New York Jets- Joe Alt, Notre Dame Tackle

The name changed. It has been Fashanu the first two mock drafts we did, now it’s Alt. The Jets must beef up the protection in front of Aaron Rodgers immediately.