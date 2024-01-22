2024 NFL Draft: Ranking all 126 players at Shrine Bowl

‘Tis the season for collegiate all-star games, and one of the biggest games of the pre-draft cycle is the East-West Shrine Bowl.

This year’s game takes place in Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center at The Star, the practice facility for the Cowboys. This marks the first time that draft eligible underclassmen are allowed to participate in college all-star showcases, so the Shrine Bowl features a handful of non-senior prospects for the first time.

An institution since 1925, the Shrine Bowl benefits Shriners Children’s healthcare system. All proceeds from the event goes directly towards the charity. The game itself will air on NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. CST.

The Chicago Bears have a particularly strong investment this year, as special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will be the head coach of the East team. Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi will join his staff as the East’s defensive coordinator, as well. With this hands-on opportunity to see some of the top prospects in this year’s class, one can assume there will be some Shrine Bowl participants selected in Chicago’s 2024 draft class.

I have scouted all 126 players who will be participating at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl. Below, you’ll see my rankings of said players, along with what tentative round grade they have on my board, and which team they’re on.

2024 Shrine Bowl player rankings Rank Player Position School Current Grade Team Rank Player Position School Current Grade Team 1 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) Round 1-2 East 2 Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M Round 2 East 3 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas Round 2 West 4 Jonathon Brooks RB Texas Round 3 West 5 Malik Washington WR Virginia Round 3-4 West 6 Christian Mahogany OG Boston College Round 3-4 East 7 Curtis Jacobs LB Penn State Round 3-4 West 8 Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington Round 4 West 9 Matt Goncalves OT Pittsburgh Round 4 West 10 Mohamed Kamara EDGE Colorado State Round 4 East 11 Dallin Holker TE Colorado State Round 4 East 12 Jordan Travis QB Florida State Round 5 East 13 Garret Greenfield OT South Dakota State Round 5 West 14 Julian Pearl OT Illinois Round 5 East 15 M.J. Devonshire CB Pittsburgh Round 5 West 16 Renardo Green CB Florida State Round 5 East 17 Marcellas Dial CB South Carolina Round 5 East 18 Andrew Coker OT TCU Round 5 West 19 Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S Texas Tech Round 5 West 20 Khalid Duke EDGE Kansas State Round 5 East 21 Isaac Guerendo RB Louisville Round 5 East 22 Javontae Jean-Baptiste EDGE Notre Dame Round 5-6 West 23 Carson Steele RB UCLA Round 5-6 West 24 Tarheeb Still CB Maryland Round 5-6 East 25 Tahj Washington WR USC Round 5-6 West 26 KT Leveston OT Kansas State Round 5-6 East 27 Frank Gore Jr. RB Southern Miss Round 5-6 West 28 Walter Rouse OT Oklahoma Round 5-6 East 29 Evan Anderson DL Florida Atlantic Round 5-6 East 30 Sundiata Anderson EDGE Grambling State Round 5-6 West 31 Tyler Owens S Texas Tech Round 5-6 West 32 Beanie Bishop Jr. CB West Virginia Round 5-6 West 33 Austin Reed QB Western Kentucky Round 5-6 East 34 Solomon Byrd EDGE USC Round 5-6 West 35 Steele Chambers LB Ohio State Round 5-6 West 36 Mark Perry S TCU Round 6-7 West 37 Kenny Logan Jr. S Kansas Round 6-7 East 38 Karsen Barnhart OT Michigan Round 6-7 East 39 Matt Lee OC Miami (FL) Round 6-7 West 40 Jackson Mitchell LB UConn Round 6-7 East 41 Cornelius Johnson WR Michigan Round 6-7 East 42 Isaiah Williams WR Illinois Round 6-7 East 43 Dwight McGlothern CB Arkansas Round 6-7 West 44 Dominique Hampton S Washington Round 6-7 West 45 Logan Lee DL Iowa Round 6-7 West 46 Jarrian Jones CB Florida State Round 6-7 East 47 Dylan McMahon OC NC State Round 6-7 West 48 Blake Watson RB Memphis Round 6-7 West 49 McCallan Castles TE Tennessee Round 6-7 East 50 Jaylon Carlies S Missouri Round 6-7 East 51 Justin Rogers DL Auburn Round 6-7 West 52 Myles Harden CB South Dakota Round 7-UDFA West 53 Ro Torrence CB Arizona State Round 7-UDFA East 54 Willis Patrick OG TCU Round 7-UDFA West 55 David Ugwoegbu EDGE Houston Round 7-UDFA East 56 Jalen Sundell OC North Dakota State Round 7-UDFA East 57 Josh Wallace CB Michigan Round 7-UDFA East 58 Zion Logue DL Georgia Round 7-UDFA East 59 Kalen DeLoach LB Florida State Round 7-UDFA East 60 Aaron Casey LB Indiana Round 7-UDFA East 61 Ryan Flournoy WR Southeast Missouri State Round 7-UDFA West 62 Ryan Watts CB Texas Round 7-UDFA West 63 Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson Round 7-UDFA East 64 Jamree Kromah DL James Madison Round 7-UDFA East 65 Caedan Wallace OG Penn State Round 7-UDFA East 66 Bub Means WR Pittsburgh Round 7-UDFA West 67 Daijahn Anthony S Ole Miss Round 7-UDFA East 68 Jarius Monroe CB Tulane Round 7-UDFA West 69 Darius Muasau LB UCLA Round 7-UDFA West 70 Myles Murphy DL North Carolina Round 7-UDFA West 71 Josiah Ezirim OT Eastern Kentucky Round 7-UDFA West 72 Anim Dankwah OT Howard Round 7-UDFA West 73 Jaxon Janke WR South Dakota State Round 7-UDFA West 74 Mason McCormick OG South Dakota State Round 7-UDFA West 75 Mikey Victor CB Alabama State Round 7-UDFA East 76 Omar Brown S Nebraska Round 7-UDFA East 77 Dallas Gant LB Toledo Round 7-UDFA West 78 Eyabi Okie-Anoma EDGE Charlotte Round 7-UDFA East 79 Fabien Lovett Sr. DL Florida State Round 7-UDFA East 80 Gotllieb Ayedze OT Maryland Round 7-UDFA East 81 Jaden Shirden RB Monmouth Round 7-UDFA East 82 Devin Leary QB Kentucky Round 7-UDFA East 83 Chigozie Anusiem CB Colorado State Round 7-UDFA East 84 Nathan Pickering DL Mississippi State Round 7-UDFA West 85 Trey Taylor S Air Force Round 7-UDFA East 86 Zach Heins TE South Dakota State Round 7-UDFA West 87 Maema Njongmeta LB Wisconsin Round 7-UDFA East 88 Nick Samac OC Michigan State Round 7-UDFA West 89 Nathan Thomas OT Louisiana Round 7-UDFA East 90 Donovan Jennings OG USF Round 7-UDFA West 91 Tip Reiman TE Illinois Round 7-UDFA East 92 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB Purdue Round 7-UDFA East 93 X'Zauvea Gadlin OG Liberty Round 7-UDFA East 94 Deantre Prince CB Ole Miss Round 7-UDFA East 95 Jaylen Key S Alabama Round 7-UDFA West 96 Harrison Mevis K Missouri Round 7-UDFA East 97 Jowon Briggs DL Cincinnati Round 7-UDFA East 98 Levelle Bailey LB Fresno State UDFA West 99 Jordan Miller DL SMU UDFA West 100 Anthony Gould WR Oregon State UDFA East 101 John Rhys Plumlee QB UCF UDFA West 102 Kedon Slovis QB BYU UDFA West 103 Jadon Janke WR South Dakota State UDFA West 104 Jalen Coker WR Holy Cross UDFA West 105 Christian Roland-Wallace CB USC UDFA West 106 C.J. Hanson OG Holy Cross UDFA West 107 Isaac Rex TE BYU UDFA West 108 David White Jr. WR Western Carolina UDFA East 109 Tylan Grable OT UCF UDFA West 110 Cam Little K Arkansas UDFA West 111 Hunter Nourzad OC Penn State UDFA East 112 Jack Plummer QB Louisville UDFA East 113 Lideatrick Griffin WR Mississippi State UDFA West 114 Matthew Hayball P Vanderbilt UDFA East 115 Deshaun Fenwick RB Oregon State UDFA East 116 Tayvion Robinson WR Kentucky UDFA East 117 Trajan Jeffcoat EDGE Arkansas UDFA West 118 Daequan Hardy CB Penn State UDFA West 119 Tejhuan Palmer WR UAB UDFA East 120 Khristian Boyd DL Northern Iowa UDFA East 121 Trente Jones OG Michigan UDFA East 122 Qwan'tez Stiggers CB Toronto Argonauts UDFA West 123 Joe Shimko LS NC State UDFA East 124 Ryan Rekhow P BYU UDFA West 125 Mason Pline TE Furman UDFA East 126 Marco Ortiz LS Nebraska UDFA West

