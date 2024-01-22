2024 NFL Draft: Ranking all 126 players at Shrine Bowl

‘Tis the season for collegiate all-star games, and one of the biggest games of the pre-draft cycle is the East-West Shrine Bowl.
This year’s game takes place in Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center at The Star, the practice facility for the Cowboys. This marks the first time that draft eligible underclassmen are allowed to participate in college all-star showcases, so the Shrine Bowl features a handful of non-senior prospects for the first time.
An institution since 1925, the Shrine Bowl benefits Shriners Children’s healthcare system. All proceeds from the event goes directly towards the charity. The game itself will air on NFL Network on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. CST.
The Chicago Bears have a particularly strong investment this year, as special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will be the head coach of the East team. Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi will join his staff as the East’s defensive coordinator, as well. With this hands-on opportunity to see some of the top prospects in this year’s class, one can assume there will be some Shrine Bowl participants selected in Chicago’s 2024 draft class.
I have scouted all 126 players who will be participating at the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl. Below, you’ll see my rankings of said players, along with what tentative round grade they have on my board, and which team they’re on.
2024 Shrine Bowl player rankings
|1
|Leonard Taylor III
|DL
|Miami (FL)
|Round 1-2
|East
|2
|Edgerrin Cooper
|LB
|Texas A&M
|Round 2
|East
|3
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Texas
|Round 2
|West
|4
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|Texas
|Round 3
|West
|5
|Malik Washington
|WR
|Virginia
|Round 3-4
|West
|6
|Christian Mahogany
|OG
|Boston College
|Round 3-4
|East
|7
|Curtis Jacobs
|LB
|Penn State
|Round 3-4
|West
|8
|Zion Tupuola-Fetui
|EDGE
|Washington
|Round 4
|West
|9
|Matt Goncalves
|OT
|Pittsburgh
|Round 4
|West
|10
|Mohamed Kamara
|EDGE
|Colorado State
|Round 4
|East
|11
|Dallin Holker
|TE
|Colorado State
|Round 4
|East
|12
|Jordan Travis
|QB
|Florida State
|Round 5
|East
|13
|Garret Greenfield
|OT
|South Dakota State
|Round 5
|West
|14
|Julian Pearl
|OT
|Illinois
|Round 5
|East
|15
|M.J. Devonshire
|CB
|Pittsburgh
|Round 5
|West
|16
|Renardo Green
|CB
|Florida State
|Round 5
|East
|17
|Marcellas Dial
|CB
|South Carolina
|Round 5
|East
|18
|Andrew Coker
|OT
|TCU
|Round 5
|West
|19
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|S
|Texas Tech
|Round 5
|West
|20
|Khalid Duke
|EDGE
|Kansas State
|Round 5
|East
|21
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|Louisville
|Round 5
|East
|22
|Javontae Jean-Baptiste
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|Round 5-6
|West
|23
|Carson Steele
|RB
|UCLA
|Round 5-6
|West
|24
|Tarheeb Still
|CB
|Maryland
|Round 5-6
|East
|25
|Tahj Washington
|WR
|USC
|Round 5-6
|West
|26
|KT Leveston
|OT
|Kansas State
|Round 5-6
|East
|27
|Frank Gore Jr.
|RB
|Southern Miss
|Round 5-6
|West
|28
|Walter Rouse
|OT
|Oklahoma
|Round 5-6
|East
|29
|Evan Anderson
|DL
|Florida Atlantic
|Round 5-6
|East
|30
|Sundiata Anderson
|EDGE
|Grambling State
|Round 5-6
|West
|31
|Tyler Owens
|S
|Texas Tech
|Round 5-6
|West
|32
|Beanie Bishop Jr.
|CB
|West Virginia
|Round 5-6
|West
|33
|Austin Reed
|QB
|Western Kentucky
|Round 5-6
|East
|34
|Solomon Byrd
|EDGE
|USC
|Round 5-6
|West
|35
|Steele Chambers
|LB
|Ohio State
|Round 5-6
|West
|36
|Mark Perry
|S
|TCU
|Round 6-7
|West
|37
|Kenny Logan Jr.
|S
|Kansas
|Round 6-7
|East
|38
|Karsen Barnhart
|OT
|Michigan
|Round 6-7
|East
|39
|Matt Lee
|OC
|Miami (FL)
|Round 6-7
|West
|40
|Jackson Mitchell
|LB
|UConn
|Round 6-7
|East
|41
|Cornelius Johnson
|WR
|Michigan
|Round 6-7
|East
|42
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|Illinois
|Round 6-7
|East
|43
|Dwight McGlothern
|CB
|Arkansas
|Round 6-7
|West
|44
|Dominique Hampton
|S
|Washington
|Round 6-7
|West
|45
|Logan Lee
|DL
|Iowa
|Round 6-7
|West
|46
|Jarrian Jones
|CB
|Florida State
|Round 6-7
|East
|47
|Dylan McMahon
|OC
|NC State
|Round 6-7
|West
|48
|Blake Watson
|RB
|Memphis
|Round 6-7
|West
|49
|McCallan Castles
|TE
|Tennessee
|Round 6-7
|East
|50
|Jaylon Carlies
|S
|Missouri
|Round 6-7
|East
|51
|Justin Rogers
|DL
|Auburn
|Round 6-7
|West
|52
|Myles Harden
|CB
|South Dakota
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|53
|Ro Torrence
|CB
|Arizona State
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|54
|Willis Patrick
|OG
|TCU
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|55
|David Ugwoegbu
|EDGE
|Houston
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|56
|Jalen Sundell
|OC
|North Dakota State
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|57
|Josh Wallace
|CB
|Michigan
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|58
|Zion Logue
|DL
|Georgia
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|59
|Kalen DeLoach
|LB
|Florida State
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|60
|Aaron Casey
|LB
|Indiana
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|61
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|Southeast Missouri State
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|62
|Ryan Watts
|CB
|Texas
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|63
|Xavier Thomas
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|64
|Jamree Kromah
|DL
|James Madison
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|65
|Caedan Wallace
|OG
|Penn State
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|66
|Bub Means
|WR
|Pittsburgh
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|67
|Daijahn Anthony
|S
|Ole Miss
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|68
|Jarius Monroe
|CB
|Tulane
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|69
|Darius Muasau
|LB
|UCLA
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|70
|Myles Murphy
|DL
|North Carolina
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|71
|Josiah Ezirim
|OT
|Eastern Kentucky
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|72
|Anim Dankwah
|OT
|Howard
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|73
|Jaxon Janke
|WR
|South Dakota State
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|74
|Mason McCormick
|OG
|South Dakota State
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|75
|Mikey Victor
|CB
|Alabama State
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|76
|Omar Brown
|S
|Nebraska
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|77
|Dallas Gant
|LB
|Toledo
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|78
|Eyabi Okie-Anoma
|EDGE
|Charlotte
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|79
|Fabien Lovett Sr.
|DL
|Florida State
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|80
|Gotllieb Ayedze
|OT
|Maryland
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|81
|Jaden Shirden
|RB
|Monmouth
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|82
|Devin Leary
|QB
|Kentucky
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|83
|Chigozie Anusiem
|CB
|Colorado State
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|84
|Nathan Pickering
|DL
|Mississippi State
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|85
|Trey Taylor
|S
|Air Force
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|86
|Zach Heins
|TE
|South Dakota State
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|87
|Maema Njongmeta
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|88
|Nick Samac
|OC
|Michigan State
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|89
|Nathan Thomas
|OT
|Louisiana
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|90
|Donovan Jennings
|OG
|USF
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|91
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|Illinois
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|92
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|Purdue
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|93
|X'Zauvea Gadlin
|OG
|Liberty
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|94
|Deantre Prince
|CB
|Ole Miss
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|95
|Jaylen Key
|S
|Alabama
|Round 7-UDFA
|West
|96
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|Missouri
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|97
|Jowon Briggs
|DL
|Cincinnati
|Round 7-UDFA
|East
|98
|Levelle Bailey
|LB
|Fresno State
|UDFA
|West
|99
|Jordan Miller
|DL
|SMU
|UDFA
|West
|100
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|Oregon State
|UDFA
|East
|101
|John Rhys Plumlee
|QB
|UCF
|UDFA
|West
|102
|Kedon Slovis
|QB
|BYU
|UDFA
|West
|103
|Jadon Janke
|WR
|South Dakota State
|UDFA
|West
|104
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|Holy Cross
|UDFA
|West
|105
|Christian Roland-Wallace
|CB
|USC
|UDFA
|West
|106
|C.J. Hanson
|OG
|Holy Cross
|UDFA
|West
|107
|Isaac Rex
|TE
|BYU
|UDFA
|West
|108
|David White Jr.
|WR
|Western Carolina
|UDFA
|East
|109
|Tylan Grable
|OT
|UCF
|UDFA
|West
|110
|Cam Little
|K
|Arkansas
|UDFA
|West
|111
|Hunter Nourzad
|OC
|Penn State
|UDFA
|East
|112
|Jack Plummer
|QB
|Louisville
|UDFA
|East
|113
|Lideatrick Griffin
|WR
|Mississippi State
|UDFA
|West
|114
|Matthew Hayball
|P
|Vanderbilt
|UDFA
|East
|115
|Deshaun Fenwick
|RB
|Oregon State
|UDFA
|East
|116
|Tayvion Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|UDFA
|East
|117
|Trajan Jeffcoat
|EDGE
|Arkansas
|UDFA
|West
|118
|Daequan Hardy
|CB
|Penn State
|UDFA
|West
|119
|Tejhuan Palmer
|WR
|UAB
|UDFA
|East
|120
|Khristian Boyd
|DL
|Northern Iowa
|UDFA
|East
|121
|Trente Jones
|OG
|Michigan
|UDFA
|East
|122
|Qwan'tez Stiggers
|CB
|Toronto Argonauts
|UDFA
|West
|123
|Joe Shimko
|LS
|NC State
|UDFA
|East
|124
|Ryan Rekhow
|P
|BYU
|UDFA
|West
|125
|Mason Pline
|TE
|Furman
|UDFA
|East
|126
|Marco Ortiz
|LS
|Nebraska
|UDFA
|West
