The Bear’s Den, January 22, 2023

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

The Bears are playing the long game — but Lions and Packers are doing it better - Chicago Sun-Times - It has been 13 years since an NFC North team played in the Super Bowl. That streak won’t last much longer.

Bears mock draft: Poles gets Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles traded back in the 2023 NFL draft. He trades up in the 2024 draft.

Chris Harris to interview for Bears defensive coordinator: report – NBC Sports Chicago - The former Bears safety has ties to Lovie Smith and should fit into head coach Matt Eberflus’ system.

Commanders interviewed Eric Bieniemy for head coaching vacancy - NBC Sports - It is the first known interview for Bieniemy this year.

Lions took their kneeldowns too soon, but Buccaneers failed to use their last timeout - NBC Sports - Lost in the excitement of the Lions beating the Buccaneers to advance to the NFC Championship Game was that both teams made clock management mistakes at the end of the game.

Lions beat Buccaneers, advance to NFC Championship Game - NBC Sports - The Detroit Lions are heading to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

Jordan Love: I committed “mortal sin” of forcing ball across the middle late - NBC Sports - Packers QB vows to learn from late mistake.

49ers vs. Packers game: George Kittle noted Bears fan probably extra happy – NBC Sports Chicago - San Francisco beat Green Bay to advance to the NFC Championship game, and that probably gave the 49ers tight end some extra satisfaction

NFL-ESPN equity deal would rub out a blurry line between church, state - Chicago Sun-Times - How soon before the network caved in (more) to league commissioner Roger Goodell?

Report: Eagles fire defensive coordinator Sean Desai - NBC Sports - The inevitable changes have commenced in Philadelphia.

ECD: Chicago Bears to Interview Chris Harris for Defensive Coordinator - Windy City Gridiron - The Hitman previously played with the Bears on two different stints, and also was a candidate for a senior staff position last offseason.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: Sedrick Van Pran scouting report - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down one of the top centers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Zimmerman's Top Ten NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears select Jayden Daniels Edition - Windy City Gridiron - In the second installment of Top Ten Mocks, we explore how it would go if the Bears land on Jayden Daniels for their QB1 of the future.

