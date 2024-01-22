Jaylon Johnson named to PFWA’s All-NFC Team

Jot down another accolade for the Chicago Bears’ leading cornerback, Jaylon Johnson. #33 was announced on Monday as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America’s “All-NFC team.” Johnson bet on himself this year, setting aside unsatisfying contract negotiations with the franchise and making his argument for a larger paycheck on the field of play He ended up having a career year, with four interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and a Pro Bowl nod.

Related Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat named to the Pro Bowl

Fellow Pro Bowler DaRon Bland of the Cowboys was the other cornerback named to the All-NFC Team. Ryan Poles is reportedly working on a new contract to keep Johnson in Chicago well into the future, and the team has to be ready to get that deal signed.

Johnson had already earned consideration as a second-team All-Pro on top of his Pro Bowl honor for a season that saw him allow a personal-best passer rating of 50.9.