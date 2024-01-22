Bears assistant coach Jim Dray to coach the offensive line at the Senior Bowl

On Monday, the Senior Bowl announced that Chicago Bears assistant coach Jim Dray would be one of the offensive line coaches for the National Team along with Chris Cook of the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2024 season will be Dray’s second in Chicago as their tight ends coach, and his previous three years coaching in the NFL were as an offensive quality control coach (Cleveland in 2019 and Arizona from 2020 to 2021).

Dray will get a good look at several offensive linemen the Bears could be interested in, including centers Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), Tanor Bortolini (Wisconsin), and Kingsley Eguakun (Florida).

Having Dray work with this talented group of offensive linemen is an advantage for the Bears and will provide valuable intel to General Manager Ryan Poles.

If you recall, Chicago’s coaching staff got a good look at Tennessee right tackle Darnell Wright last year and then selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bears will also have a couple of coaches at the East-West Shrine Bowl (February 1) as special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will be the East’s head coach, and linebackers coach David Borgonzi will be his defensive coordinator.

The Senior Bowl will occur on Saturday, February 3, at noon CT.