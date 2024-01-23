2024 NFL Draft: Jackson Powers-Johnson scouting report

Arguably the biggest breakout offensive lineman in college football this year was Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Granted, JPJ was dominant in limited playing time in 2022, allowing just 2 pressures and no sacks in 181 pass-blocking opportunities. He played every position but left tackle for the Ducks as a backup, but it wasn’t until 2023 when he cracked the starting lineup that he truly broke into that upper echelon. Now, he’s a unanimous All-American and the Rimington Award winner as the best center in college football.

What exactly does Powers-Johnson do well, though? Was his one year of starting tape good enough to propel him to OC1 territory? Let’s explore this by breaking down one of the top centers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Games watched: vs. Washington, 2022; vs. UCLA, 2022; @ Texas Tech, 2023; vs. Oregon State, 2023

Strengths

Dense frame at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds

Offers tremendous versatility along the offensive line

Plays with very good raw power proportioned evenly within his frame

Athletic blocker who accelerates well climbing to the second level

Does a good job of keeping his legs churning to generate movement at the line of scrimmage

Pad level and weight distribution improved in 2023

Pretty mobile blocking on the move, and his coordination as a down blocker is encouraging

Blocks with a mean streak

Weaknesses

Only a one-year full-time starter

Prone to occasionally leaning forward a bit too often when engaged in contact

Doesn’t seem to offer elite length

Strike location at the initial point of contact could improve a bit

Summary

Powers-Johnson may have only started for one season at Oregon, but his one season was incredible.

The physical attributes are impressive with JPJ, as he has the athleticism and play strength needed to thrive in a faster and more physical NFL game. He blocks to the whistle and has the scheme versatility needed to appeal to practically all NFL teams. Though he projects best as a center in the pros, his capability to play everywhere along the offensive line also bodes well for his immediate playing time.

A first-round pick might be a bit rich for Powers-Johnson, but there’s no reason to think he shouldn’t be off the board before Round 3. He has the tools to make the jump to the next level, and the dominant tape to contribute right away.

