The Bear’s Den, January 23, 2024

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I'm starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire.

Bears hiring Seahawks’ Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator: Source - The Athletic - Waldron has been the Seahawks' offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Plenty to like about the Bears’ offensive coordinator search that led them to Shane Waldron - The Athletic - It seems the Bears lived up to their promise to leave no stone unturned in seeking a new offensive coordinator.

‘Elite’ Shane Waldron home-run hire for Bears, Ryan Poles – NBC Sports Chicago - A big-picture look at Shane Waldron's time in Seattle paints a picture of an explosive offense led by an "elite" play-caller who was good at disguising...

Schmitz: The Draft Starts In Mobile!… Next Week - Da Bears Blog - I’m credited to cover the Reese’s Senior Bowl again this year, which means I’ll spend next week watching some of the 2024 NFL Draft Class’s best prospects as they showcase their skills in practice sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

High school coach: Caleb Williams has always had ‘it factor' - 670 - As the Bears prepare to make a franchise-altering quarterback decision this offseason, they’ll have to measure incumbent starter Justin Fields against prized prospect Caleb Williams.

Source: Bears to hire Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator - 670 - The Bears will hire former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to the same position in Chicago, a source said Monday morning, setting him up as the new leader of their offense.

Bears, Shane Waldron close to deal to replace Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator - Chicago Sun-Times - Waldron helped Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith become the NFL’s comeback player of the year in 2022.

Chicago Bears reportedly interview Chris Harris for DC - Tennessee Titans defensive pass game coordinator Chris Harris is among the candidates for the Bears defensive coordinator job.

Matt LaFleur noncommittal about Joe Barry’s future - NBC Sports - The future of Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry remains to be decided.

Will Bills consider a coaching change? - NBC Sports - After the Bills lost to the Broncos 10 weeks ago tonight, it wasn't looking good for Buffalo coach Sean McDermott.

Kyle Shanahan: Brock Purdy had "a few too many" missed throws against Packers - NBC Sports - 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completed fewer than 60 percent of his passes on Saturday night.

Panthers name Dan Morgan their new General Manager - NBC Sports - The Panthers had a long list of candidates for their General Manager opening, interviewing Giants assistant G.M.

Sunderbruch: Jaylon Johnson named to PFWA’s All-NFC Team - Windy City Gridiron - The official voice for pro football writers just named the cornerback to one of the premier honors in the league.

Infante’s 2024 NFL Draft: Ranking all 126 players at Shrine Bowl - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst ranks every player participating in the 2024 Shrine Bowl.

Zimmerman’s Top Ten NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears select Marvin Harrison Edition - Windy City Gridiron - In the latest edition of Top Ten Mocks, the Bears decide to stick with Justin Fields and take Marvin Harrison!

Thompson: Report - Chicago Bears to hire Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator - Windy City Gridiron - The first big domino in the Chicago Bears’ offensive plans has reportedly fallen. What would Shane Waldron’s hire mean for the quarterback position?

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home!

