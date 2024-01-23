New Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron meeting with possible assistant coaches

The Chicago Bears have yet to officially announce Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, but there’s already a report that he’s hard at work in helping to fill out his offensive staff.

CBS Sports’ Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones Tweeted that Waldron is setting up interviews with his former Seattle Seahawks coaches Chad Morton, Sanjay Lal, Kerry Joseph, and others for various staff positions in Chicago.

Morton was Seattle’s run game coordinator/running backs coach in 2023, Lal was their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach last season, and Joseph was their assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023. Seattle will have a new head coach in 2024 after Pete Carroll retired, so their entire ‘23 coaching staff is likely free to seek new employment.

The Bears may also make some offensive coaching staff changes from within or look to the pool of candidates they already interviewed for offensive coordinator to fill other staff positions.

Stay on top of all the Bears-related assistant coaching news and rumors in our tracker here.