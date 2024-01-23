Darnell Wright makes PFWA All-Rookie Team

Darnell Wright has been selected to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team for 2023. He was joined by Cleveland offensive tackle Dawand Jones from Ohio State. Selected #10 overall out of Tennessee, Wright has been an absolute beast in the run game and a solid contributor to efforts to shore up pass protection.

Wright was already named to Sports Info Solutions’ All-Rookie team as the best tackle and one of the two best offensive linemen, and he was also included on the CBS All-Rookie team as the only tackle they felt was worthy of inclusion.

It’s also worth noting that over the weekend, Wright was named to NFL.com’s All-Rookie Team, with Bucky Brooks writing “Wright bullied defenders at the point of attack, exhibiting solid punches and nasty finishing skills while taking on premier pass rushers on the edges. With the rookie also dazzling as a run blocker, Chicago seemingly has a stud in place for the next decade.”

The only major list of standout rookies that Wright missed out on was the PFF All-Rookie team, and he missed that roster on a technicality. He was their second-highest rated offensive tackle (62.4 on 1127 snaps), but because he plays right tackle and they gave a slightly higher grade to Dawand Jones (64.7 on 712 snaps), Wright was not included. The other tackle spot went to Wanya Morris (54.6 on 340 snaps) as one of only two rookies to play at least 150 snaps at left tackle.

Wright’s inclusion now means that Chicago has had back-to-back years with inclusions on the list, with last year’s nod going to left tackle Braxton Jones. This marks a notable improvement over the three-year drought Chicago faced from 2019-2021.