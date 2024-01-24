2024 NFL Draft: Ranking all 146 players at Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the premier collegiate all-star game, providing opportunities for NFL teams to watch some of the best prospects in the upcoming draft class.
This year’s game is particularly interesting in that underclassmen entering the 2024 NFL Draft are allowed receive invitations to collegiate all-star games. Not only will the Senior Bowl feature some of the top seniors in college football, but it will also feature several intriguing juniors or redshirt sophomores.
The Bears had the chance to get a first-hand look at Senior Bowl players last year, with then-offensive coordinator Luke Getsy serving as a head coach for one of the teams. From those Senior Bowl rosters, they ended up adding Darnell Wright, Tyrique Stevenson, Zacch Pickens and Roschon Johnson in the 2023 draft. Though Chicago doesn’t have someone manning the head in this year’s game, it will still be a great opportunity to get to interview draft prospects and watch them over the week of practice.
Using the list of accepted invitations on the Senior Bowl website, I’ve ranked all 146 prospects in this year’s game. Below, you’ll find those rankings, along with the current round grade I have on each of those players.
2024 Senior Bowl player rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Current Grade
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Current Grade
|1
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|Round 1
|2
|Taliese Fuaga
|OT
|Oregon State
|Round 1
|3
|Kalen King
|CB
|Penn State
|Round 1-2
|4
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|Toledo
|Round 1-2
|5
|Graham Barton
|OG
|Duke
|Round 1-2
|6
|Jordan Morgan
|OT
|Arizona
|Round 1-2
|7
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|Washington
|Round 1-2
|8
|Kamren Kinchens
|S
|Miami (FL)
|Round 1-2
|9
|Byron Murphy II
|DL
|Texas
|Round 1-2
|10
|Cooper Beebe
|OG
|Kansas State
|Round 2
|11
|Tyler Guyton
|OT
|Oklahoma
|Round 2
|12
|Troy Fautanu
|OG
|Washington
|Round 2
|13
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|OC
|Oregon
|Round 2
|14
|T'Vondre Sweat
|DL
|Texas
|Round 2
|15
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|CB
|Missouri
|Round 2
|16
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|South Carolina
|Round 2
|17
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|Georgia
|Round 2
|18
|Patrick Paul
|OT
|Houston
|Round 2
|19
|Zach Frazier
|OC
|West Virginia
|Round 2-3
|20
|Sedrick Van Pran
|OC
|Georgia
|Round 2-3
|21
|Caelen Carson
|CB
|Wake Forest
|Round 2-3
|22
|Javon Bullard
|S
|Georgia
|Round 2-3
|23
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|CB
|Missouri
|Round 2-3
|24
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Oregon
|Round 2-3
|25
|Josh Newton
|CB
|TCU
|Round 2-3
|26
|Kingsley Suamataia
|OT
|BYU
|Round 2-3
|27
|Brandon Dorlus
|DL
|Oregon
|Round 2-3
|28
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|DL
|Clemson
|Round 2-3
|29
|Tyler Davis
|DL
|Clemson
|Round 2-3
|30
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|North Carolina
|Round 2-3
|31
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|Round 2-3
|32
|Chris Braswell
|EDGE
|Alabama
|Round 2-3
|33
|Payton Wilson
|LB
|NC State
|Round 3
|34
|Darius Robinson
|DL
|Missouri
|Round 3
|35
|McKinnley Jackson
|DL
|Texas A&M
|Round 3
|36
|James Williams
|LB
|Miami (FL)
|Round 3
|37
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|Florida
|Round 3
|38
|Tommy Eichenberg
|LB
|Ohio State
|Round 3
|39
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|North Carolina
|Round 3
|40
|Trevin Wallace
|LB
|Kentucky
|Round 3
|41
|Mike Sainristil
|CB
|Michigan
|Round 3-4
|42
|Christian Haynes
|OG
|UConn
|Round 3-4
|43
|Max Melton
|CB
|Rutgers
|Round 3-4
|44
|DJ James
|CB
|Auburn
|Round 3-4
|45
|Cole Bishop
|S
|Utah
|Round 3-4
|46
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|Arizona
|Round 3-4
|47
|Johnny Wilson
|WR
|Florida State
|Round 3-4
|48
|Khyree Jackson
|CB
|Oregon
|Round 3-4
|49
|Tanor Bortolini
|OC
|Wisconsin
|Round 3-4
|50
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|Michigan
|Round 3-4
|51
|Christian Jones
|OT
|Texas
|Round 3-4
|52
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|Penn State
|Round 3-4
|53
|Jaheim Bell
|TE
|Florida State
|Round 4-5
|54
|Adisa Isaac
|EDGE
|Penn State
|Round 4-5
|55
|Kitan Oladapo
|S
|Oregon State
|Round 4-5
|56
|Cam Hart
|CB
|Notre Dame
|Round 4-5
|57
|Ainias Smith
|WR
|Texas A&M
|Round 4-5
|58
|Chau Smith-Wade
|CB
|Washington State
|Round 4-5
|59
|Jaylin Simpson
|S
|Auburn
|Round 4-5
|60
|Javon Foster
|OT
|Missouri
|Round 4-5
|61
|Sione Vaki
|S
|Utah
|Round 4-5
|62
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|Kansas State
|Round 4-5
|63
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|Tennessee
|Round 4-5
|64
|Andrew Raym
|OC
|Oklahoma
|Round 4-5
|65
|Beau Brade
|S
|Maryland
|Round 4-5
|66
|Sataoa Laumea
|OG
|Utah
|Round 4-5
|67
|Javion Cohen
|OG
|Miami (FL)
|Round 4-5
|68
|Roger Rosengarten
|OT
|Washington
|Round 5-6
|69
|Marshawn Kneeland
|EDGE
|Western Michigan
|Round 5-6
|70
|Malik Mustapha
|S
|Wake Forest
|Round 5-6
|71
|Ty'Ron Hopper
|LB
|Missouri
|Round 5-6
|72
|Dominick Puni
|OG
|Kansas
|Round 5-6
|73
|Brenden Rice
|WR
|USC
|Round 5-6
|74
|DeWayne Carter
|DL
|Duke
|Round 5-6
|75
|Nehemiah Pritchett
|CB
|Auburn
|Round 5-6
|76
|Jaden Hicks
|S
|Washington State
|Round 5-6
|77
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|Rice
|Round 5-6
|78
|Marist Liufau
|LB
|Notre Dame
|Round 5-6
|79
|Nelson Ceaser
|EDGE
|Houston
|Round 5-6
|80
|Javon Baker
|WR
|UCF
|Round 5-6
|81
|Isaiah Adams
|OG
|Illinois
|Round 5-6
|82
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|USC
|Round 5-6
|83
|Michael Pratt
|QB
|Tulane
|Round 5-6
|84
|Austin Booker
|EDGE
|Kansas
|Round 5-6
|85
|Jaylan Ford
|LB
|Texas
|Round 5-6
|86
|Brennan Jackson
|EDGE
|Washington State
|Round 5-6
|87
|Jha'Quan Jackson
|WR
|Tulane
|Round 5-6
|88
|Jalyx Hunt
|EDGE
|Houston Christian
|Round 5-6
|89
|Gabe Hall
|DL
|Baylor
|Round 5-6
|90
|Layden Robinson
|OG
|Texas A&M
|Round 5-6
|91
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|Minnesota
|Round 5-6
|92
|Keith Randolph Jr.
|DL
|Illinois
|Round 5-6
|93
|Myles Cole
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|Round 5-6
|94
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|Missouri
|Round 5-6
|95
|Javon Solomon
|EDGE
|Troy
|Round 5-6
|96
|Tyrice Knight
|LB
|UTEP
|Round 5-6
|97
|Edefuan Ulofoshio
|LB
|Washington
|Round 5-6
|98
|Ray Davis
|RB
|Kentucky
|Round 5-6
|99
|Brandon Coleman
|OG
|TCU
|Round 5-6
|100
|Jamari Thrash
|WR
|Louisville
|Round 5-6
|101
|AJ Barner
|TE
|Michigan
|Round 6-7
|102
|Tykee Smith
|S
|Georgia
|Round 6-7
|103
|Delmar Glaze
|OG
|Maryland
|Round 6-7
|104
|Nathaniel Watson
|LB
|Mississippi State
|Round 6-7
|105
|Justin Eboigbe
|DL
|Alabama
|Round 6-7
|106
|Kingsley Eguakun
|OC
|Florida
|Round 6-7
|107
|Andru Phillips
|CB
|Kentucky
|Round 6-7
|108
|Ethan Driskell
|OT
|Marshall
|Round 6-7
|109
|Josh Proctor
|S
|Ohio State
|Round 6-7
|110
|LaDarius Henderson
|OG
|Michigan
|Round 6-7
|111
|Jared Wiley
|TE
|TCU
|Round 6-7
|112
|Beaux Limmer
|OC
|Arkansas
|Round 6-7
|113
|Elijah Jones
|CB
|Boston College
|Round 6-7
|114
|Jaylen Harrell
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Round 6-7
|115
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|Texas
|Round 6-7
|116
|Tory Taylor
|P
|Iowa
|Round 6-7
|117
|Braden Fiske
|DL
|Florida State
|Round 6-7
|118
|Eric Watts
|EDGE
|UConn
|Round 6-7
|119
|Cedric Johnson
|EDGE
|Ole Miss
|Round 6-7
|120
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|Marshall
|Round 6-7
|121
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|New Hampshire
|Round 7-UDFA
|122
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|South Carolina
|Round 7-UDFA
|123
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|CB
|Louisville
|Round 7-UDFA
|124
|Sam Hartman
|QB
|Notre Dame
|Round 7-UDFA
|125
|Marcus Harris
|DL
|Auburn
|Round 7-UDFA
|126
|Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
|WR
|Georgia
|Round 7-UDFA
|127
|Charles Turner III
|OC
|LSU
|Round 7-UDFA
|128
|Jaden Crumedy
|DL
|Mississippi State
|Round 7-UDFA
|129
|Trevor Keegan
|OG
|Michigan
|Round 7-UDFA
|130
|Braiden McGregor
|EDGE
|Michigan
|Round 7-UDFA
|131
|Joshua Karty
|K
|Stanford
|Round 7-UDFA
|132
|Jontrey Hunter
|LB
|Georgia Southern
|Round 7-UDFA
|133
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|Notre Dame
|Round 7-UDFA
|134
|Austin McNamara
|P
|Texas Tech
|Round 7-UDFA
|135
|Carter Bradley
|QB
|South Alabama
|UDFA
|136
|Michael Barrett
|LB
|Michigan
|UDFA
|137
|Jordan Jefferson
|DL
|LSU
|UDFA
|138
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|Troy
|UDFA
|139
|Willie Drew
|CB
|Virginia State
|UDFA
|140
|Jeremy Flax
|OG
|Kentucky
|UDFA
|141
|Tanner McLachlan
|TE
|Arizona
|UDFA
|142
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|Tennessee
|UDFA
|143
|Will Reichard
|K
|Alabama
|UDFA
|144
|Emani Bailey
|RB
|TCU
|UDFA
|145
|Peter Bowden
|LS
|Wisconsin
|UDFA
|146
|William Mote
|LS
|Georgia
|UDFA
