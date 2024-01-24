2024 NFL Draft: Ranking all 146 players at Senior Bowl

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the premier collegiate all-star game, providing opportunities for NFL teams to watch some of the best prospects in the upcoming draft class.

This year’s game is particularly interesting in that underclassmen entering the 2024 NFL Draft are allowed receive invitations to collegiate all-star games. Not only will the Senior Bowl feature some of the top seniors in college football, but it will also feature several intriguing juniors or redshirt sophomores.

The Bears had the chance to get a first-hand look at Senior Bowl players last year, with then-offensive coordinator Luke Getsy serving as a head coach for one of the teams. From those Senior Bowl rosters, they ended up adding Darnell Wright, Tyrique Stevenson, Zacch Pickens and Roschon Johnson in the 2023 draft. Though Chicago doesn’t have someone manning the head in this year’s game, it will still be a great opportunity to get to interview draft prospects and watch them over the week of practice.

Using the list of accepted invitations on the Senior Bowl website, I’ve ranked all 146 prospects in this year’s game. Below, you’ll find those rankings, along with the current round grade I have on each of those players.

2024 Senior Bowl player rankings Rank Player Position School Current Grade Rank Player Position School Current Grade 1 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA Round 1 2 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State Round 1 3 Kalen King CB Penn State Round 1-2 4 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo Round 1-2 5 Graham Barton OG Duke Round 1-2 6 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona Round 1-2 7 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington Round 1-2 8 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) Round 1-2 9 Byron Murphy II DL Texas Round 1-2 10 Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State Round 2 11 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma Round 2 12 Troy Fautanu OG Washington Round 2 13 Jackson Powers-Johnson OC Oregon Round 2 14 T'Vondre Sweat DL Texas Round 2 15 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri Round 2 16 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina Round 2 17 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia Round 2 18 Patrick Paul OT Houston Round 2 19 Zach Frazier OC West Virginia Round 2-3 20 Sedrick Van Pran OC Georgia Round 2-3 21 Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest Round 2-3 22 Javon Bullard S Georgia Round 2-3 23 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri Round 2-3 24 Bo Nix QB Oregon Round 2-3 25 Josh Newton CB TCU Round 2-3 26 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU Round 2-3 27 Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon Round 2-3 28 Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson Round 2-3 29 Tyler Davis DL Clemson Round 2-3 30 Devontez Walker WR North Carolina Round 2-3 31 Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky Round 2-3 32 Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama Round 2-3 33 Payton Wilson LB NC State Round 3 34 Darius Robinson DL Missouri Round 3 35 McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M Round 3 36 James Williams LB Miami (FL) Round 3 37 Ricky Pearsall WR Florida Round 3 38 Tommy Eichenberg LB Ohio State Round 3 39 Cedric Gray LB North Carolina Round 3 40 Trevin Wallace LB Kentucky Round 3 41 Mike Sainristil CB Michigan Round 3-4 42 Christian Haynes OG UConn Round 3-4 43 Max Melton CB Rutgers Round 3-4 44 DJ James CB Auburn Round 3-4 45 Cole Bishop S Utah Round 3-4 46 Jacob Cowing WR Arizona Round 3-4 47 Johnny Wilson WR Florida State Round 3-4 48 Khyree Jackson CB Oregon Round 3-4 49 Tanor Bortolini OC Wisconsin Round 3-4 50 Roman Wilson WR Michigan Round 3-4 51 Christian Jones OT Texas Round 3-4 52 Theo Johnson TE Penn State Round 3-4 53 Jaheim Bell TE Florida State Round 4-5 54 Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State Round 4-5 55 Kitan Oladapo S Oregon State Round 4-5 56 Cam Hart CB Notre Dame Round 4-5 57 Ainias Smith WR Texas A&M Round 4-5 58 Chau Smith-Wade CB Washington State Round 4-5 59 Jaylin Simpson S Auburn Round 4-5 60 Javon Foster OT Missouri Round 4-5 61 Sione Vaki S Utah Round 4-5 62 Ben Sinnott TE Kansas State Round 4-5 63 Jaylen Wright RB Tennessee Round 4-5 64 Andrew Raym OC Oklahoma Round 4-5 65 Beau Brade S Maryland Round 4-5 66 Sataoa Laumea OG Utah Round 4-5 67 Javion Cohen OG Miami (FL) Round 4-5 68 Roger Rosengarten OT Washington Round 5-6 69 Marshawn Kneeland EDGE Western Michigan Round 5-6 70 Malik Mustapha S Wake Forest Round 5-6 71 Ty'Ron Hopper LB Missouri Round 5-6 72 Dominick Puni OG Kansas Round 5-6 73 Brenden Rice WR USC Round 5-6 74 DeWayne Carter DL Duke Round 5-6 75 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn Round 5-6 76 Jaden Hicks S Washington State Round 5-6 77 Luke McCaffrey WR Rice Round 5-6 78 Marist Liufau LB Notre Dame Round 5-6 79 Nelson Ceaser EDGE Houston Round 5-6 80 Javon Baker WR UCF Round 5-6 81 Isaiah Adams OG Illinois Round 5-6 82 MarShawn Lloyd RB USC Round 5-6 83 Michael Pratt QB Tulane Round 5-6 84 Austin Booker EDGE Kansas Round 5-6 85 Jaylan Ford LB Texas Round 5-6 86 Brennan Jackson EDGE Washington State Round 5-6 87 Jha'Quan Jackson WR Tulane Round 5-6 88 Jalyx Hunt EDGE Houston Christian Round 5-6 89 Gabe Hall DL Baylor Round 5-6 90 Layden Robinson OG Texas A&M Round 5-6 91 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE Minnesota Round 5-6 92 Keith Randolph Jr. DL Illinois Round 5-6 93 Myles Cole EDGE Texas Tech Round 5-6 94 Cody Schrader RB Missouri Round 5-6 95 Javon Solomon EDGE Troy Round 5-6 96 Tyrice Knight LB UTEP Round 5-6 97 Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington Round 5-6 98 Ray Davis RB Kentucky Round 5-6 99 Brandon Coleman OG TCU Round 5-6 100 Jamari Thrash WR Louisville Round 5-6 101 AJ Barner TE Michigan Round 6-7 102 Tykee Smith S Georgia Round 6-7 103 Delmar Glaze OG Maryland Round 6-7 104 Nathaniel Watson LB Mississippi State Round 6-7 105 Justin Eboigbe DL Alabama Round 6-7 106 Kingsley Eguakun OC Florida Round 6-7 107 Andru Phillips CB Kentucky Round 6-7 108 Ethan Driskell OT Marshall Round 6-7 109 Josh Proctor S Ohio State Round 6-7 110 LaDarius Henderson OG Michigan Round 6-7 111 Jared Wiley TE TCU Round 6-7 112 Beaux Limmer OC Arkansas Round 6-7 113 Elijah Jones CB Boston College Round 6-7 114 Jaylen Harrell EDGE Michigan Round 6-7 115 Jordan Whittington WR Texas Round 6-7 116 Tory Taylor P Iowa Round 6-7 117 Braden Fiske DL Florida State Round 6-7 118 Eric Watts EDGE UConn Round 6-7 119 Cedric Johnson EDGE Ole Miss Round 6-7 120 Rasheen Ali RB Marshall Round 6-7 121 Dylan Laube RB New Hampshire Round 7-UDFA 122 Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina Round 7-UDFA 123 Jarvis Brownlee Jr. CB Louisville Round 7-UDFA 124 Sam Hartman QB Notre Dame Round 7-UDFA 125 Marcus Harris DL Auburn Round 7-UDFA 126 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint WR Georgia Round 7-UDFA 127 Charles Turner III OC LSU Round 7-UDFA 128 Jaden Crumedy DL Mississippi State Round 7-UDFA 129 Trevor Keegan OG Michigan Round 7-UDFA 130 Braiden McGregor EDGE Michigan Round 7-UDFA 131 Joshua Karty K Stanford Round 7-UDFA 132 Jontrey Hunter LB Georgia Southern Round 7-UDFA 133 JD Bertrand LB Notre Dame Round 7-UDFA 134 Austin McNamara P Texas Tech Round 7-UDFA 135 Carter Bradley QB South Alabama UDFA 136 Michael Barrett LB Michigan UDFA 137 Jordan Jefferson DL LSU UDFA 138 Kimani Vidal RB Troy UDFA 139 Willie Drew CB Virginia State UDFA 140 Jeremy Flax OG Kentucky UDFA 141 Tanner McLachlan TE Arizona UDFA 142 Joe Milton III QB Tennessee UDFA 143 Will Reichard K Alabama UDFA 144 Emani Bailey RB TCU UDFA 145 Peter Bowden LS Wisconsin UDFA 146 William Mote LS Georgia UDFA

