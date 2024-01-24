Are Chicago Bears fans rooting for the Lions to beat the 49ers?

This month something unprecedented in modern memory has happened. The Detroit Lions have won two playoff games in a row.

First, they downed the Los Angeles Rams, and then they finished off Tampa Bay. Both games were in the friendly confines of Ford Field, and both were close.

For the first time in the playoffs, the Silver Kitties get to hit the road to take on the 49ers.

At this point in time, health questions abound on both sides of the field. Both teams have quarterbacks who have had up-and-down performances over the last several weeks.

There was no point in asking Bears fans if they were rooting for the Packers to win any playoff game whatever. Of course we weren’t. If I had asked the question, “Who would you root for, the 49ers, Packers, or a meteor to take out the whole stadium?” I’m afraid the meteor might have won.

Two questions: Who are you rooting for this weekend? And... Who do you think will win?

Spill the beans, Bears fans. And Chim.

Poll Who do you WANT to win this weekend San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions vote view results 37% San Francisco 49ers (137 votes)

62% Detroit Lions (226 votes) 363 votes total Vote Now