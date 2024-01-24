The Bear’s Den, January 24, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Ex-Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to interview with Raiders — a potential landing spot for Justin Fields - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy could get a second chance at being a play caller shortly after the Bears fired him.

Column: As Shane Waldron joins the Chicago Bears, fit is top priority - Chicago Tribune - As the Chicago Bears’ newest hire, Shane Waldron will also walk into an offensive coordinator’s office at Halas Hall where the inhabitants almost always leave through a trap door rather than on an up escalator. So what can he bring that’s different?

The Bears need to add more weapons for Shane Waldron’s offense - CHGO - Now that Shane Waldron is officially the Bears’ offensive coordinator, he is going to need some more weapons to effectively run his offense.

Report: Matt Eberflus defended Justin Fields in OC interviews – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears head coach reportedly stood up for his quarterback.

Schmitz: Welcome to Chicago, Shane Waldron! - Da Bears Blog - Let’s get to know Chicago’s new Offensive Coordinator

Parkins: Lions success gives hope to bad organizations - 670 - On his 1st & Pod podcast, 670 The Score afternoon host Danny Parkins explained why the Lions’ success should give hope to fans of poorly run organizations.

Matt Eberflus, Bears focused on rounding out coaching staff - 670 - After tabbing Shane Waldron to be their new offensive coordinator, the Bears still need to find a new defensive coordinator and fill a series of key assistant coaching positions on offense.

Bears RT Darnell Wright named to PFWA all-rookie team - 670 - Bears right tackle Darnell Wright was selected to the all-rookie team by the Pro Football Writers of America, as announced Tuesday. He was the lone Bears rookie to receive the honor this season.

Raiders name Tom Telesco the team’s new General Manager - NBC Sports - Former Chargers G.M. stays in the AFC West.

Who, if anyone, will hire Bill Belichick? - NBC Sports - One of the greatest coaches of all time remains available, to any team that wants to hire him.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: Jackson Powers-Johnson scouting report - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down one of the top centers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sunderbruch: Darnell Wright makes PFWA All-Rookie Team - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles and Chris Morgan should take a bow, because Wright has been a major bright spot for the team.

Wiltfong: New Bears OC Shane Waldron meeting with possible assistant coaches - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are working to fill out their offensive assistant coaching staff.

