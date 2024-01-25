Making Monsters: Breaking down Caleb Williams and other 1st round Bears’ options

Taylor Doll has shifted her Making Monsters podcast into offseason mode, and just like last year, she’s focusing on possible draft picks for the Chicago Bears. Things will get interesting with the Bears having the number one overall pick.

Her latest podcast focuses on USC’s Caleb Williams, the consensus top quarterback available in the 2024 NFL Draft. To gain more insight into Williams, she chatted with Yogi Roth, an analyst for the Pac12 Network, who called several USC games and got a close look at Williams. In addition, she is joined by the Lead Draft Analyst for Pro Football Focus, Trevor Sikkema, to get his take on what the Bears should do in the draft, his thoughts on Justin Fields, and his evaluation of Caleb Williams. They also chat about other top quarterbacks in the draft, the wide receiver group, and who could be the best fit for Chicago.

Check out Taylor’s latest for some Caleb Williams talk and overall draft discussion.

And the video version can be seen here.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!