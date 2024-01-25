The Bear’s Den, January 25, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Bears have offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron, but still need defensive coordinator - Chicago Sun-Times - Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi figures to be the leading candidate because of his extensive experience with coach Matt Eberflus.

Justin Fields or the first pick? What Shane Waldron’s arrival means for Bears at QB - The Athletic - The Bears' new offensive coordinator has worked with Geno Smith, Russell Wilson, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins. Who will his 2024 starter be?

Jeremy Fowler predicts Bears sign Chase Young – NBC Sports Chicago - One of the Bears’ most significant needs this offseason is another elite edge rusher to pair opposite Montez Sweat, who the Bears acquired and signed ahead of...

What if Bears’ Jaylon Johnson gets a franchise tag? – NBC Sports Chicago - This offseason, one of the more significant boxes the team needs to check is Jaylon Johnson’s future. Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent this...

Eddie Jackson hopes to return to Bears in 2024 - 670 - Bears veteran safety Eddie Jackson is hopeful he’ll be back with the team for the 2024 season, but he also acknowledged the uncertainty of the NFL business.

Is there any way Bears would take a WR at No. 1 overall? - 670 - In its most recent mock draft, Ourlads projected the Bears to select Ohio State star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Mini Mock Draft: Bears have compelling options picking first, ninth - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears will have a major decision to make when they’re put on the clock for the first pick in the NFL draft on April 25. Then, an hour-and-a-half later, they’ll have another one.

Packers fire defensive coordinator Joe Barry, per report - Acme Packing Company - A late-season surge to the postseason wasn’t enough to convince head coach Matt LaFleur to keep Barry for another season.

Jim Harbaugh on joining Chargers: Being back here feels like home - NBC Sports - Harbaugh, who played quarterback for the Chargers for two seasons, leaves Michigan after nine seasons.

Will Aidan O’Connell be Raiders’ starting quarterback next season? - NBC Sports - Adian O’Connell may or may not be the Raiders’ quarterback of the future.

A Scout’s Take: What should the Bears do about their Center situation? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel has some thoughts on the Chicago Bears plan at center for 2024.

Infante: Ranking all 146 players at Senior Bowl - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down his ranking of every player at the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Mitchell: Are Chicago Bears fans rooting for the Lions to beat the 49ers Sunday? - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s your chance to sound off, do you want the Lions to win this weekend or do you want San Francisco to kill Detroit with fire?

Zimmerman’s Top Ten Mock Draft: Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams Edition - Windy City Gridiron - Is this the most likely path that Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears take on draft night?

