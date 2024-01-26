Top Ten Mock Draft: Trade Down Edition

We have just a couple more editions of “Top Ten Mocks” as we explore all the different avenues that Ryan Poles could take the Chicago Bears this offseason.

We’ve explored the Caleb Williams path.

We’ve explored the Drake Maye path.

We’ve explored the Jayden Daniels path.

We’ve explored the Marvin Harrison path.

But what if Ryan Poles’ plan is to maximize his draft capital and trade down for as much as possible? That’s this edition, so hold on to your hats draft capital fans, because Ryan Poles is about to go to work.

The Trade

Poles wants to maximize his value and isn’t too concerned with how far back he goes as long as the return is worth it. The New York Giants came in with a big offer. The Las Vegas Raiders also came in with a strong offer, but Poles said he wouldn’t do that move without Maxx Crosby involved, and the Raiders wouldn’t budge.

Finally, the Atlanta Falcons and Poles settle on an offer that Poles can’t pass up.

1. Atlanta Falcons- Caleb Williams, USC Quarterback

Ryan Poles finds his trade partner and is thrilled with the return. The Falcons are big believers in Williams and are willing to pay the price. Poles uses a similar structure that he used last year with the Carolina Panthers and forces the Falcons to pay a “Caleb tax.” The Bears receive the 8th overall pick, the 43rd overall pick and the 74th overall pick. The Falcons also send their 2025 first round pick, their 2025 fourth round pick and their 2026 second round pick. The Falcons also send wide receiver Drake London in the package.

2. Washington Commanders- Jayden Daniels, LSU Quarterback

The top of the draft continues to get interesting after the huge trade by the Falcons to move up, Washington shocks everyone and takes Daniels over Drake Maye. They love Daniels athleticism and want his big-play ability.

3. New England Patriots- Drake Maye, North Carolina Quarterback

Jerod Mayo does a backflip as he sees a great quarterback prospect fall into the Patriots lap at three. In most drafts, Maye would be the first overall pick, so for the Patriots to get this type of value at three is a great way to reboot the franchise.

4. Arizona Cardinals- Marvin Harrison, Ohio State Wide Receiver

The Cardinals get their man. Kyler Murray —> Marvin Harrison. There’s not much else to say.

5. Los Angeles Chargers- Malik Nabers, LSU Wide Receiver

The Chargers officially start a run on wide receivers with the Nabers pick after Harrison goes fourth. Nabers is a special talent that didn’t get nearly the hype during the season that he should have thanks to the presence of Harrison at his position.

6. New York Giants- Rome Odunze, Washington Wide Receiver

Wide receivers go 4, 5, and 6 as the top talent at the position goes quickly. Odunze adds a much needed weapon to the Giants offense and hopefully can give Daniel Jones or whoever is their quarterback this year, a much needed explosive threat.

7. Tennessee Titans- Joe Alt, Notre Dame Tackle

In our 5th mock, Alt takes a three to two lead over Fashanu here. The Titans taking the top tackle in a very good tackle class just makes too much sense.

8. Chicago Bears- Brock Bowers, Georgia Tight End

Ryan Poles can’t believe his luck that Bowers fell to here. Poles is dreaming of a 12 personnel setting of DJ Moore, Drake London, Cole Kmet and Brock Bowers and is confident that he finally has the elite weapons that Justin Fields can utilize and propel this offense to another level.

9. Chicago Bears- Dallas Turner, Alabama Edge

Poles continues to feel lucky with his back to back picks. Not only does he add two offensive weapons with his trade and the selection of Bowers, but now he adds the top defensive prospect in the entire draft. Turner will start immediately opposite Montez Sweat and give the Bears a formidable defensive line that can elevate their defensive unit to a top 5 group.

10. New York Jets- Olu Fashanu, Penn State Tackle

The Jets know they need to protect Aaron Rodgers, so taking an elite pass blocker is a pretty easy fit.