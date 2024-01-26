How to Watch the NFL’s Conference Championship Sunday

After a mostly ho-hum Wild Card weekend with only one close contest, we were treated to three exciting games in the NFL’s Divisional round, and fans tuned in to the games in record-setting numbers.
Per the NFL:
- NFL Divisional Round Games Average 40.0 million viewers
- Highest Divisional Round average audience on record
- 126.7 Million Total Viewers Tuned in for the Divisional Round
- Packers-S.F. on FOX averaged 37.5 million viewers, the most-watched Saturday NFL playoff game on record
- Chiefs-Bills on CBS averaged 50.4 million viewers, the most-watched Divisional or Wild Card Game ever
Here’s the full schedule for the Conference Championship games, and when the games kick off, this will be your open thread to discuss all the action!
All times are listed as Central.
Conference Championship Sunday, Jan. 28
AFC: 2:00 p.m. - AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens - (CBS, Paramount+)
NFC: 5:30 p.m. - NFC Championship Game: Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers - (FOX, FOX Deportes)
This season, you can hear Westwood One’s coverage of every primetime and postseason game on radio stations nationwide (find an affiliate near you), as well as on SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88, the NFL Mobile app or with a subscription to NFL+.
As always, our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have some interesting betting options if you want to have some extra rooting interest on Sunday.
