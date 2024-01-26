How to Watch the NFL’s Conference Championship Sunday

After a mostly ho-hum Wild Card weekend with only one close contest, we were treated to three exciting games in the NFL’s Divisional round, and fans tuned in to the games in record-setting numbers.

Per the NFL:

NFL Divisional Round Games Average 40.0 million viewers

Highest Divisional Round average audience on record​

126.7 Million Total Viewers Tuned in for the Divisional Round

Packers-S.F. on FOX averaged 37.5 million viewers, the most-watched Saturday NFL playoff game on record

Chiefs-Bills on CBS averaged 50.4 million viewers, the most-watched Divisional or Wild Card Game ever

Here’s the full schedule for the Conference Championship games, and when the games kick off, this will be your open thread to discuss all the action!

All times are listed as Central.

Conference Championship Sunday, Jan. 28​

AFC: 2:00 p.m. - AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens - (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 5:30 p.m. - NFC Championship Game: Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers - (FOX, FOX Deportes)

