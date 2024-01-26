The Bear’s Den, January 26, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Bears 2023 rewind: Montez Sweat, Jaylon Johnson, T.J. Edwards spark defense’s revival - The Athletic - We go inside the numbers on the Bears defense, which ended the season as one of the league’s best units.

NFL analyst suggests 49ers replace Brock Purdy with Bears’ Justin Fields – NBC Sports Chicago - ‘Tis the season of unhinged takes. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been a hot topic of discussion after a jagged performance in the team’s...

Bears request to interview Eric Washington for defensive coordinator – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have requested permission from the Buffalo Bills to interview their assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington, according to...

Top 2024 NFL draft prospects not named Caleb Williams or Drake Maye – NBC Sports Chicago - Remember, the Bears have the No. 9 pick in addition to the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft

Jim Harbaugh could be Bears’ big what-if of transformational offseason – NBC Sports Chicago - Entering a franchise-defining offseason, the Bears had a chance to chase greatness by hiring Jim Harbaugh. Instead, they opted to play it safe and it might wind...

Analyzing Shane Waldron’s Hire, Jaylon Johnson’s Contract, & More - Da Bears Blog - And yes, I’ve finally kicked the sick

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte arrested for sports betting violations - NBC Sports - Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been arrested in Louisiana for sports gambling violations.

Bill Belichick might get shut out in the current hiring cycle - NBC Sports - One of the greatest coaches of all time could be without a team in 2024.

Four of the six head coaching hires so far are minorities - NBC Sports - The NFL has seen six head coaches hired this cycle, and four are coaches of color.

NFL, NFLPA continuing to discuss active players in Olympic flag football - NBC Sports - The NFL and NFL Players Association are discussing how to get NFL players on the field when flag football becomes an Olympic sport in 2028.

New Bears offense, mock drafts, College All-Star Games preview, and more - Windy City Gridiron - Plenty of Chicago Bears news to discuss this week!

Wiltfong: Bears assistant coach Jim Dray to coach the OL at the Senior Bowl - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears will have coaching representation at the Senior Bowl again this year.

Infante: How big is the gap between Marvin Harrison Jr. and other 2024 draft WRs? - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst compares Marvin Harrison Jr. to other top receivers in the 2024 draft.

Wiltfong: Breaking down Caleb Williams & other first-round options for the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll’s Making Monsters podcast has shifted into offseason mode, and that means a series focusing on possible draft picks!

