Report: Bears hire Kerry Joseph as quarterbacks coach

On Friday, it was reported by the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Chicago Bears are hiring former Seattle Seahawks assistant quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph as their quarterback's coach.

Joseph had been with Seattle since 2020 when he was started as an offensive assistant. In 2021, he was their assistant wide receivers coach, and in 2022, he was moved to working with the quarterbacks. He spent three years there on staff with current Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Joseph was a collegiate quarterback at McNeese State University (undrafted in 1996), but he finally found his footing in the NFL as a safety, playing in Seattle from 1998 to 2001 and appearing in 56 games.

His playing career took him to the Canadian Football League, where he got back to quarterback, and in 2007, he led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to the Grey Cup while also being named an All-Star and the CFL's Most Outstanding Player.

His coaching career started in 2014 with the Saints as a training camp intern, and he's been coaching ever since with varying responsibilities and titles, such as co-offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, QB coach, running backs coach, passing game coordinator, and even Interim head coach at McNeese State (2018).

