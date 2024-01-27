The Bear’s Den, January 27, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Schrock: Bears expected to hire Kerry Joseph as QB coach – NBC Sports Chicago - New offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has started filling out his staff as the Bears are expected to hire Kerry Joseph as their quarterbacks coach, a source told NBC Sports Chicago on Friday.

Chicago Bears hiring Kerry Joseph for QB coach per report - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Like many teams, the Bears were still scrambling to get their staff filled Friday but one key staff member who has been hired is quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph, according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Bears hire Kerry Joseph as quarterbacks coach - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Friday hired Kerry Joseph as their new quarterbacks coach. Joseph spent the last four years coaching in Seattle, including two years as the assistant quarterbacks coach.

Joe Barry to interview for Bears’ defensive coordinator job – NBC Sports Chicago - The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry will interview for a spot on the Bears’ staff. NFL Media’s Jane Slater later reported that Barry will interview for the defensive coordinator position after interviewing for a linebackers coach role with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago Bears interviewing Joe Barry for defensive coordinator role - On Tap Sports Net - The Bears are reportedly interviewing Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator and long-time linebackers coach, Joe Barry, for the same role in Chicago.

Ong: Is Caleb Williams built to be the Chicago Bears’ next QB? - WGN-TV - The history of the Chicago Bears is littered with blue collar gritty-ism’s and hard-nosed football, but the often mentioned peak of the franchise’s existence — the 1985 Bears — was a team as flashy and star-studded as it was based in being able to do the dirty work needed to win.

2024 Bears mock draft roundup: Experts nearly unanimous about No. 1 - Bears Wire USA Today - We’ve rounded up the latest 2024 NFL mock drafts, where experts are nearly unanimous in the Bears’ decision at No. 1.

T.J. Edwards named Bears’ ‘unsung hero,’ ‘secret superstar’ - ChicagoBears.com - In selecting one player from each NFL team, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra chose Edwards as the Bears’ “unsung hero” and Pro Football Focus’ Thomas Valentine picked Edwards as the team’s “secret superstar.”

Maurice Jones-Drew says AJ Dillon is ideal fit for Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - “Dillon has missed Green Bay’s last two games due to neck and thumb injuries, and prior to that, he averaged a career-low 3.4 yards per carry in 2023,” Jones-Drew wrote. “Still, when Dillon’s healthy, I think he can provide a team with a hard-nosed, physical running back to wear down opposing defenses late in the season.”

Jackson: NFL media monster continues its worldwide takeover - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s literally become inescapable. It’s intentional. It’s genius. It’s how the NFL reclaimed America and how it reestablished itself as this country’s second religion.

Kane, Wiederer: Chicago Bears reportedly hiring Kerry Joseph as quarterbacks coach - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears’ new hires Shane Waldron and Kerry Joseph will be tasked with guiding the team’s quarterback in 2024.

Finley: Bears expected to hire QBs coach Kerry Joseph - Chicago Sun-Times - Joseph worked with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron the last three years in Seattle, the first as the assistant receivers coach and the last two as the assistant quarterbacks coach.

Lieser: Bears to meet with ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry - Chicago Sun-Times - The Packers, who were 10th in scoring defense this season, fired Barry this week.

Deebo Samuel on how he will protect his shoulder Sunday: I ain’t protecting nothing - Pro Football Talk - 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will play Sunday against the Lions.

Report: Panthers will not retain Chris Tabor, allowing him to interview elsewhere - Pro Football Talk - The Panthers recently blocked the Giants’ request to interview Chris Tabor for their special teams job.

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco (toe/ankle) questionable, Joe Thuney (pectoral) out for AFC Championship Game - NFL.com - Kansas City Chiefs Isiah Pacheco, who’s dealing with a toe and ankle injury, is questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Zimmerman's Top Ten Mock Draft: Ryan Poles, Chicago Bears Trade Down Edition - Windy City Gridiron - What if Ryan Poles wants to maximize his draft capital?

Infante: I watched every Caleb Williams game. This is what I found - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst took to the Caleb Williams tape: all of it.

Wiltfong: Bears hire Kerry Joseph as quarterbacks coach - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are starting to fill out their offensive staff...

Wiltfong: How to Watch the NFL’s Conference Championship Sunday - Windy City Gridiron - Full schedule for the Conference Championship Round right here!

