Dear Ryan Poles: Let Justin Go

Ryan, I’ve been harsh in the past. I apologize for that. I might have been overly critical right before you traded for Montez Sweat, and I’ve misunderstood some of the constraints that you were under with Cliff Stein in the building still. My bad.

You’ve put Chicago in a pretty good place for 2024 with how you managed the trade of last year’s #1 overall pick. Nicely done, and thank you. However, there’s a big problem on the horizon, but it’s one that has a very simple solution. See, at some point in the very near future, you are going to need to do something about the long-term quarterback situation in Chicago. It’s tough. You are in the perfect position to draft a guy–your guy. You can even draft him some help with the other first-round pick you have. Again, well done.

But there’s still Justin Fields. He’s a nice guy. Great work ethic. Super popular in the city and in the locker room. But let’s be honest…it’s just not working out for him in Chicago. Maybe it’s him, maybe it’s us, but most likely it’s just that not all pairings are meant to be. I suggest you do the right thing and let him go.

I think he’d be happiest returning home. He’s from Georgia and the Atlanta Falcons desperately need a quarterback. The Chicago Bears could really use a second-round draft pick. In Atlanta, he could be reunited with his family, he’d have an awesome running back who has been underutilized and a tight end who just has never had his proper skillset realized. They’d all bond together really well. They’d have a lot in common. In the meantime, the Bears would be even better set up for the new guy. Your guy.

If Atlanta doesn’t want to give up their second-round pick this year, I have another idea. Trade places with them. Let them have Justin, #9, and one of the two 2025 second-round picks that Chicago owns. In exchange, ask for #8 this year and Atlanta’s 2025 first-round pick. It’d be great! You’ll get two first-round picks for two years in a row and a better chance of drafting a blue chip talent this year. Meanwhile, Atlanta doesn’t even lose out on draft picks (they’ll have two second-rounders next year instead of a first and a second). And they get a quarterback. A quarterback who gets to go home.

There are other options. I’m not convinced Justin would like them as well, but they exist. You should explore those, too.

Anyway, keep it in mind. Bear down.