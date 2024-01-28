Can the Bears make a ‘Lions-like leap’ in 2024?

There are some parallels to the path the Chicago Bears are on and the one the Detroit Lions are in the midst of.

The Lions are in a place the Bears strive for — NFC North champs, second most wins in the NFL, one game away from the Super Bowl — but three years ago, the Lions were (3-13-1) in Dan Campbell’s first year as head coach.

In Matt Eberflus’ first season coaching the Bears, they were (3-14) in 2022.

In Campbell’s second season, his Lions improved by six wins to finish (9-8) after winning eight of their last ten games.

In 2023, Eberflus’ team started (0-4) but won seven of their next thirteen to end up (7-10).

And now in year three, Campbell has his team in the NFC Championship game.

What does the future hold for ‘Flus in year three?

In a recent spot on the NFL Network, analyst Michael Irvin picked the Bears as the team most likely to make a Lions-like leap in 2024.

Before watching, I should warn some of you that he’s assuming the Bears are drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams first overall. However, even if the Bears don’t draft Williams and they stick with Fields, they are still set up with a much-improved roster, plenty of salary cap space, and good draft positioning that could have this franchise set up for a playoff appearance next season.

If Chicago hopes to take that leap, then Eberflus’ defense will need to take another step under his guidance and play calling, and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron will need to better utilize the talent he has to work with on that side of the ball.

The Bears are in a much better place now than a year ago, but this will be a fascinating offseason in Chicago, regardless of what they decide to do at quarterback.