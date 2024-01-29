The Bear’s Den, January 29, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

A Justin Fields highlight video has the true believers seeing things - Chicago Sun-Times - Fans of the quarterback view the Bears’ social-media post as proof he’s coming back in 2024.

Former Bears coordinator Luke Getsy has another suitor - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy interviewed with the Raiders earlier this week.

Senior Bowl: Players to know for Chicago Bears this week - Chicago Tribune - While it’s unlikely the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will be in the Senior Bowl, the ninth pick — which the Chicago Bears also own — could be on display.

Bears hire Eric Washington as defensive coordinator: Why Chicago is bringing him back - The Athletic - Washington was an assistant with the Bears from 2008 to 2010.

2024 East-West Shrine Bowl: Top Observations from Day 2 - CHGO - Here are some of the top takeaways after the second East-West Shrine Bowl practice.

Ex-Bears Matt Nagy, Deon Bush help Chiefs to Super Bowl – NBC Sports Chicago - On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to this season’s Super Bowl to face the winner of the Lions-49ers game later in the day. But the Chiefs’ win...

Ex-Bears’ Luke Getsy to interview with New England Patriots – NBC Sports Chicago - Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy plans to interview for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator position, according to a report from...

If Bill Belichick doesn’t get a coaching job now, which teams might hire him in 2025? - The Athletic - Each NFL team with a vacancy appears to be passing on the legendary former Patriots coach. So who might consider him next year?

Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers to play Super Bowl 58 – NBC Sports Chicago - Super Bowl 58 is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time in Las Vegas.

NFC Championship Game: 49ers second-half rally delivers a 34-31 win over Lions - NBC Sports - San Francisco trailed 24-7 at halftime but scored 27 consecutive points to open the second half.

49ers open as 2.5-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII - NBC Sports - Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers rally from 17 points down to beat Detroit Lions 34-31 and advance to the Super Bowl - Brock Purdy threw for 267 yards and a touchdown, and the San Francisco 49ers rallied from 17 points down at halftime to beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 and reach the Super Bowl.

Thompson: Trench warriors, including Big 10 center, dominate Shrine Bowl Day 2 - Windy City Gridiron - Penn State center Hunter Nourzad might land himself on the Chicago Bears’ radar with strong Shrine Bowl performance.

Wiltfong: Can the Bears make a ‘Lions-like leap’ in 2024? - Windy City Gridiron - Can the Bears make the playoffs in 2024? One analyst beleives this franchise is on the right path.

Sunderbruch: Dear Ryan Poles - Let Justin Go - Windy City Gridiron - This is an open letter of sorts to Ryan Poles. Sometimes it’s time for a team and a quarterback to see other "people." If you love someone...

ECD: Chicago Bears Hire Eric Washington as Defensive Coordinator - Windy City Gridiron - The former assistant from Lovie Smith’s days in the Windy City returns for the top job on defense

Gabriel: A Scout’s Take on why Bill Belichick was passed over in Atlanta - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares his thoughts on the Bill Belichick situation and why he the Falcons didn’t hire him.

