2024 NFL Draft: Brock Bowers scouting report

Having an elite tight end is a massive differentiator in today’s NFL, given that there are so few of them. Teams will be hoping to find the needle in the haystack by selecting Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers is a three-time first-team All-SEC member, a two-time first-team All-American, and a two-time national champion. He has served as a key cog for the Bulldogs’ offense over the last three years, and as he heads to the NFL, he’s one of the most highly-touted tight end prospects of the 21st century.

What exactly does Bowers do well, though? Is he worthy of being just the fourth tight end drafted in the top 10 in the last 15 years? Let’s explore this by breaking down the consensus top tight end in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Games watched: vs. Michigan, 2021; vs. Oregon, 2022; @ South Carolina, 2022; vs. Ohio State, 2022; vs. TCU, 2022; vs. South Carolina, 2023; @ Auburn, 2023; vs. Kentucky, 2023; vs. UT-Martin, 2023

Strengths

Sure-handed pass-catcher with drop rates below 5% in all three of his collegiate seasons

Has put up elite TE production with 175 catches, 2,538 receiving yards and 31 total touchdowns

Immediate contributor who led Georgia in receiving yards every year he played

Experienced running in the slot and out wide, and he has a full route tree as both a WR and a TE

Explosive athlete who accelerates well off the line of scrimmage

Has the raw athleticism and route salesmanship needed to separate from man coverage

Uses his hands well through his stems to create separation

Creative YAC runner with great ball-carrier vision of the whole field

Offers elite contact balance and lateral agility for a tight end

Has good body control as an in-line blocker

Does a good job of rolling his hips through contact as a blocker to seal off running lanes for his teammates

Showcases solid pad level and good effort as a run blocker

Has the vertical speed needed to stretch the field deep

Does a good job of exploiting soft spots in zone coverage

Weaknesses

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds but looks a bit smaller than that

Doesn’t have a super powerful frame for the tight end position

Though he plays hard as a run blocker, he can struggle from a strength perspective against edge rushers

Catch radius as an in-line tight end is rather average

Summary

All four of the teams who competed in conference championship games on Sunday have elite tight ends. While that’s not to say a tight end is the only reason those teams made it deep into the postseason, having a top-tier player at the position makes your team infinitely tougher to game plan for.

Given Bowers’ capabilities as a pass-catcher, there’s reason to believe he has an All-Pro ceiling. He’s an elite athlete at the tight end position and a dynamic route runner who can separate from cornerbacks, which is rare for somebody who’s 6-foot-4. He’s tremendous after the catch and works hard as a blocker — there’s very little he can’t do.

He’s a bit smaller for a traditional in-line tight end, but that’s really the only glaring weakness of his game. When you think of him less as a regular tight end and more of the flat-out offensive weapon he really is, he becomes a prospect worth using a top-10 pick on.

