Chicago Bears Hire Chris Beatty as Wide Receivers Coach

With the biggest hires for the Chicago Bears wrapped up for both offensive and defensive coordinator positions, head coach Matt Eberflus can now turn his attention to filling out the rest of his staff. The next key hire for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s staff has been made. And this latest hire is a long-time veteran of the profession.

Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN Chicago the Chicago Bears have hired Chris Beatty as their new wide receivers coach. He replaces Tyke Tolbert after the latter was dismissed alongside Luke Getsy and others from the offensive staff.

The Bears have hired Chris Beatty as their new wide receivers coach, per source. Beatty coached DJ Moore at Maryland (2016-17). — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) January 30, 2024

Most recently Chris Beatty coached the wide receivers for the Los Angeles Chargers. Overall, he’s been coaching football since 1998 when he was the head coach for North Stafford HS in Virginia. Chris also played two total seasons in the CFL between the Baltimore Stallions and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

He's also coming to Chicago with a familiar face ready to greet him. During his time as Maryland’s receivers coach, he had DJ Moore as one of his top playmakers for the Terps. DJ wasn’t the only great prospect Chris coached during his time in college.

The highlight of names that have been coached by Chris Beatty between high school and college includes the following.

Percy Harvin (N Stafford HS)

Tavon Austin (West Virginia)

Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt)

Jordan Addison (Pittsburgh)

While he worked with the Chargers we saw names like Keenan Allen and Mike Williams take flight as one of the better receiving duos in the league. It’s pretty evident that, based on his overall career, he’s worked with many different types of receivers. Yet between his interview, and all other known candidates, they’ve coached at least one big “X” kind of receiver in their respective corps. GM Ryan Poles attempted to acquire such a player with Chase Claypool, but of course that move turned into a disaster.

It won’t come as a surprise at all if the Bears opt to add some real size and explosiveness around DJ Moore at the WR position. They’re well positioned between the salary cap and the draft to invest in difference makers that’ll complement DJ Moore as their centerpiece. With Chris Beatty now in the fold that takes care of all but one major position (RBs) for Shane Waldron’s staff on offense.