Chicago Bears Hire Chad Morton as running backs coach

The offensive staff for the Chicago Bears and new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron could be nearing completion. Their latest hire is someone fairly familiar with Shane during their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s also a quick riser in the coaching ranks within the pros.

Per the Chicago Sun Times’ Jason Lieser, the Bears have hired Chad Morton as their new running backs coach. He replaces Omar Young after he filled in for the position following the termination of David Walker earlier in the 2023 season.

A former fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints from the 2000 NFL Draft, Chad Morton has worked as an assistant within the NFL since 2009. His coaching career began with the Green Bay Packers as a coaching administrator (that’s literally the title provided) and then became a special teams assistant in 2010. If the heartache isn’t already evident, that was the season when the cheeseheads won their latest Super Bowl. Eventually, by 2014, Chad would move on to the Seattle Seahawks, where his coaching career would take off.

After spending his first three seasons in Seattle as a coaching assistant, he earned a promotion to their full-time running back coach in 2017. Starting in 2022, the Seahawks named him their running game coordinator on top of his position as their running backs coach. Chris Carson and Kenneth Walker III headline his top performers during his time with Seattle.

Chad Morton arrives in Chicago with the hopes that stability will be brought to a position in serious need of consistency. There have been no fewer than four different coaches — Charles London, Michael Pitre, David Walker, and Omar Young — in the last four years. At some point, they need to figure out a long-term answer for that coaching spot.

This hire also suggests that some form of committee is likely to continue in the Bears’ backfield. Their current stable in the backfield is already filled with quality talent. Although I have a suspicion that, much like what the Seahawks attempted to do with Zach Charbonnet, they will eventually set Roschon Johnson up to be their featured guy on all three downs. They could easily look to add to the position as well.