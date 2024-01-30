Chicago Bears Assistant Coach Interview Tracker

Our Chicago Bears assistant coach news and rumor tracker has been getting a bunch of action both in updates and in your comments, so I wanted to start a fresh thread to clean things up.

In case you missed it, here’s where the coaching search stands

Defensive coordinator - Eric Washington hired (link)

Offensive coordinator - Shane Waldron hired (link)

Quarterbacks coach - Kerry Joseph hired (link)

Wide receivers coach - Chris Beatty hired (link)

Running backs coach (vacant)

Assistant tight ends coach (vacant)

And here’s a link to the previous tracker updated through January 29 so you can catch up on how the search has been going.

We’ll keep tabs on all the news and rumors circulating in this fresh tracker here:

The Bears have hired Chris Beatty as their new wide receivers coach. Beatty was most recently the WR coach with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2021-23, and he coached Bears receiver DJ Moore at Maryland in 2016-17. (link)