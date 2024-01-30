The Bear’s Den, January 30, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Fodder time: Conversation never wanes when discussing Bears’ woes - Chicago Sun-Times - My football-pool gathering quickly devolved into a passionate discussion about why the team sucks

How Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s year as a volunteer coach made a lasting impact - The Athletic - Along his journey to the Bears, Waldron spent a season calling plays for a high school, and his friends and players remember it well.

It Was Always Going to Be the Chiefs - Da Bears Blog - Not much from me today, as I’m rushing to finish as much Senior Bowl prep as possible. More on that starting tomorrow.

Emma: Taking the North won’t be easy for Bears - 670 - While the Bears have made strong progress two years into their rebuilding process, winning the NFC North will still be a daunting task in the coming years.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Dan Campbell’s Lions look like a long-term issue for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - The Lions collapsed in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, but everything about their team suggests they’ll continue contending.

Vikings announce TE T.J. Hockenson has undergone ACL surgery - NBC Sports - A low hit from Lions defensive back Kerby Joseph on Christmas Eve resulted in a torn ACL for Vikings tight end T.J.

Jared Goff wants to stay in Detroit long term but says it's not up to him - NBC Sports - The Lions quarterback is entering a contract year scheduled to make $21.7 million in base salary.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Chiefs’ Donovan Smith taunts Ravens’ Roquan Smith after AFC championship – NBC Sports Chicago - Roquan smith was the victim of some nasty trash talk in the Chiefs’ locker room after the game

Who is Mr. Irrelevant and why Brock Purdy puts end to nickname – NBC Sports Chicago - The longtime NFL draft diss certainly does not apply to the 49ers quarterback, or any player for that matter.

Should taunting be a penalty in professional sports? - 670 - On the Audacy original podcast 1st & Pod, Danny Parkins and Andrew Fillipponi discussed Ravens receiver Zay Flowers’ taunting penalty in a key moment in the AFC Championship, with Parkins ranting about why that shouldn’t be a penalty in pro sports.

Four years later, only 12 starters remain for 49ers and Chiefs - NBC Sports - The more things stay the same, the more things change.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Thompson: Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams turns heads on Shrine Bowl Day 3, and more from Frisco - Windy City Gridiron - Local product Isaiah Williams should hear his name called in the NFL Draft this April after impressing evaluators at the Shrine Bowl.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: Brock Bowers scouting report - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down Georgia’s superstar tight end.

THE RULES

