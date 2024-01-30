Chicago Bears Hire Thomas Brown as Passing Game Coordinator

The re-tooled coaching staff for the Chicago Bears is nearly complete. Earlier today it was revealed they were hiring Chris Beatty as their new receivers coach. And, just moments ago, another big hire was leaked. This time in the form of an old friend for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

Per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune the Bears are hiring Thomas Brown as their new passing game coordinator. He replaces Tyke Tolbert who previously held that title along with being their receivers coach.

#Bears are hiring Thomas Brown, former #Panthers OC, as passing game coordinator. He worked previously with OC Shane Waldron when they were with the #Rams. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 31, 2024

Thomas Brown most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers under Frank Reich. He also reunites with Shane Waldron after the two previously worked together for the Los Angeles Rams. While in Los Angeles we saw Thomas quickly ascend the coaching ranks while coaching both runningbacks and tight ends and eventually earned the nod as an assistant head coach.

The former Cleveland Browns runningback is a relative newcomer to the coaching profession. Since initially starting in 2011 as a strength and conditioning coach at Georgia, Thomas Brown has coached at various collegiate programs and the pros. He’s primarily coached runningbacks before his aforementioned rise with the Los Angeles Rams.

Despite his shortcomings in an impossible situation with the Carolina Panthers he’s been regarded around the league as a very strong offensive mind. There’s no question his addition to the Chicago Bears’ staff will make that unit better overall. He’s been considered as a legitimate candidate for a head coaching position as well. As of the writing of this article, only the runningbacks coaching position remains. Then we can go back to discussing whoever you guys want at QB for the 2024 season.