Caleb Williams is the consensous #1 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft

There hasn’t been much change atop the 2024 NFL Draft boards for a while now, but with the Chicago Bears sitting at number one, and their two most likely options being to draft a quarterback or trade the pick so another team can draft a quarterback, I wanted to check what the leading draft analysts had to say.

USC’s Caleb Williams has been the expected ‘24 top pick for a couple of years now, and nothing seems to have slowed that momentum. He’s the consensus top quarterback available and the consensus number-one prospect in the draft.

The NFL Mock Draft Database gathers data from over 80 different Big Boards, more than 500 first-round mock drafts, and nearly 400 team-based mocks, and they have Caleb ranked as the consensous top overall prospect.

Three of the big four draft gurus at ESPN have Williams as their number one rated prospect, with the other ranking him two behind Ohio State’s talented wideout, Marvin Harrison Jr., but all four have Caleb as their number one QB.

Here are ESPN’s latest consensus top 10 overall rankings.

Our own Jacob Infante has Williams as his number-one prospect in his last top 100 Big Board.

Here’s what Daniel Jeremiah, the NFL Network’s and NFL.com’s top Draft Analyst, recently had to say about his number one prospect.

Caleb Williams has average height and a thick/muscular build. He is a natural thrower and delivers the ball with accuracy/velocity from a variety of platforms and arm angles. He can power the ball into tight windows while stationary or on the move. He can also finesse the ball when needed. He has lightning-quick hands in the RPO game. He’s a dynamic runner and makes defenders look silly in space. He can run by you, through you or make you miss. He did fall into some bad habits at USC during the 2023 season. He hunts big plays and always looks to exhaust plays with his legs instead of taking checkdowns. Also, he can get too loose with the ball when creating, swinging it wildly, which leads to fumbles. His creativity makes him special, but he will need to play more on schedule at the next level. Overall, Williams has areas in which he needs to improve, but he has franchise-altering upside.

The Sporting News has Harrison as their highest-rated prospect with Williams at two overall, and here’s their take on Williams

The 2022 Heisman winner is the latest Lincoln Riley dual-threat dynamo with his big arm and mobility, doing whatever it takes with his moxie and toughness to make plays. He’s the clear-cut franchise QB option from this class despite an emotional, disappointing overall season with the Trojans.

CBS Sports has Harrison 1 and Williams 2 on their big board, but they have Williams going number 1 on their latest mock draft to the Bears.

Caleb Williams is in a tier of his own at the quarterback position. Chicago’s actions this offseason have convinced me that it intends to stick at No. 1 overall and pick a quarterback. The Bears do not get the insane return from a trade, but they are able to recoup some of that by moving Justin Fields.

Pro Football Focus has Williams as their number-one rated prospect on their top 75 big board.

Williams has been one of college football’s top playmakers for three years. He is always a threat to advance the football with his arms and legs. The NFL covets quarterbacks who can create on their own. No one does that better than Caleb Williams.

We’ll eventually get some clarity on Chicago’s plans with the first overall pick, but with how Williams is coveted, the Bears could be in a can’t lose situation.