The Bear’s Den, January 31, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears hire Chris Beatty as wide receivers coach on Shane Waldron’s staff – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears’ offensive staff is now almost complete after the hire of Chris Beatty to be the new wide receivers coach. Beatty has a strong track record of...

Bears overreactions: Justin Fields trade biggest question in picking Caleb Williams – NBC Sports Chicago - Justin Fields will be in demand should the Bears elect to move on from him and draft Caleb Williams. But it’s unclear exactly what his value will be this...

Schmitz: Highlights From Day 1 At The Senior Bowl - Da Bears Blog - Senior Bowl practices just wrapped up for both the National & American Team only hours ago — I spent the day watching DBs and Wide Receivers, and here’s what I saw:

Source: Bears hiring Brown as passing game coordinator - 670 - The Chicago Bears are set to hire former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown as their new passing game coordinator, a source confirmed.

Bears set for in-depth scouting at Senior Bowl, Shrine Bowl - 670 - The Bears will have coaches leading work at both the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl, which each have practices taking place this week. The Bears will also have scouting representation on-site in both Mobile, Alabama and Frisco, Texas.

Bears close to adding ex-Panthers OC Thomas Brown - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFL Players Association deemed him the league’s second-best offensive coordinator in a poll of its players earlier this month.

New QB coach Kerry Joseph will be key in deciding Bears’ future at position - Chicago Sun-Times - Joseph is in his first week on the job for the Bears and coaching in the Senior Bowl.

Bears to hire WR coach Chris Beatty, DJ Moore’s college coach - Chicago Sun-Times - Beatty was the wide receivers coach for the Chargers for the last three seasons.

Chicago Bears zero in on Chris Beatty as wide receivers coach - Chicago Tribune - Chris Beatty would join the Chicago Bears after three seasons as the Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers coach, his first NFL stint after 20 years coaching in college.

Thomas Brown: Chicago Bears hiring ex-Panthers OC to coaching staff - Chicago Tribune - Thomas Brown, a candidate for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator position, will be joining the coaching staff in a new role.

Column: What Kerry Joseph brings to Chicago Bears as QBs coach - Chicago Tribune - Kerry Joseph has yet to dig in on this year’s NFL draft, in which the Chicago Bears hold the first and ninth picks and are in a position to select a new quarterback.

Bears storylines to watch at the Senior Bowl: Top center prospects, QB evaluations - The Athletic - While Caleb Williams won't be at the Senior Bowl, a few future Bears starters might be based on how GM Ryan Poles has drafted.

Bill that could try to bring Bears new stadium to Indiana gets new author – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have not finalized the location for their new home, despite buying property in Arlington Heights last year.

Bears hire Chris Beatty, where Matt Eberfus’ coaching staff stands – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears cleared house on the offensive side of the ball after the 2023 regular season ended

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Ben Johnson: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is staying - Chicago Tribune - Ben Johnson has decided to stay with the Detroit Lions and turn down potential opportunities to be an NFL head coach, leading the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks to turn to other candidates.

Josh Reynolds on his two drops: I didn’t want to drop them, but shit happens - NBC Sports - The Lions got caught in an avalanche in the second half Sunday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Sources: $16 million per year for Jim Harbaugh - NBC Sports - The Chargers, stung by the perception that they're cheap, apparently broke the bank to get Jim Harbaugh back in the NFL.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

ECD: Chicago Bears Hire Thomas Brown as Passing Game Coordinator - Windy City Gridiron - He most recently served as the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and reunites with Shane Waldron in the Windy City.

Wiltfong: What does Bears QB coach Kerry Joseph look for in a quarterback? - Windy City Gridiron - New Chicago Bears QB coach Kerry Joseph is in Mobile coaching at the Senior Bowl, and he shared some thoughts on the position.

ECD: Chicago Bears Hire Chris Beatty as Wide Receivers Coach - Windy City Gridiron - The longtime coaching veteran most recently coached with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Assistant Coach Interview Tracker - Windy City Gridiron - A fresh tracker to keep tabs on all the Bears hirings...

Notresam: You can pass your way to the playoffs but you must run your way to a Super Bowl title - Windy City Gridiron - This is an article I have been wanting to write...

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.