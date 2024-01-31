Cronin: Marvin Harrison will be long gone if Bears trade down from 1 for ‘the haul’

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

This week’s podcast featured a great guest, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin!

Courtney has been a phenomenal addition to the Chicago Bears’ beat the last couple of years and she stopped by to discuss a variety of topics.

She talked about the AFC and NFC Championship games and what the Chicago Bears could learn from that, she discussed Matt Eberflus’ job security as well as the hires of Shane Waldron and Eric Washington.

Of course, we also discussed the quarterback situation and the number one pick in the NFL Draft.

Several Bears fans that want Chicago to stick with Justin Fields have had the plan that the Bears should trade the number one pick for a “haul” and then select Marvin Harrison, Jr with the pick.

Is that a realistic option for Chicago if they stick with Fields? Courtney didn’t think so.

“I think Marvin Harrison is long gone in a situation where the Chicago Bears trade back from one,” Cronin stated. “Every mock you see has him gone by 4 to Arizona. He should be the first non quarterback off the board.”

She continued, “I think a more likely scenario for the Bears [if they trade back] is a Rome Odunze, somebody like that before the top ten is over.”

