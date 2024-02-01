The Bear’s Den, February 1, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

List of Bears coaching hires to fill Matt Eberflus’ staff – NBC Sports Chicago - Info on Thomas Brown, Chad Morton, Chris Beatty and more

Ex-Bears’ John Lucas says trading up for Justin Fields was a draft-day decision – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears knew they screwed up in the 2017 NFL draft, trading up to the No. 2 pick to draft Mitch Trubisky. After four years in Chicago, his time as quarterback...

What’s next for Greg Olsen as Tom Brady joins Fox? Here’s what he said – NBC Sports Chicago - What’s next for Greg Olsen with Tom Brady set to take over the lead NFL analyst gig at Fox? Here’s what the former Pro Bowl tight end said.

Schmitz: Senior Bowl Notes From Day 2 - Da Bears Blog - Once again, Senior Bowl practices just wrapped up for both the National & American Team only hours ago. I spent the day watching DBs and Wide Receivers, and here’s what I saw:

Florio rips Schefter for ‘irresponsible’ report on Johnson - 670 - After Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Tuesday elected to stay in Detroit despite being closely linked to the Washington Commanders’ head coaching opening, a rumor emerged that his asking price was spooking teams.

Could Teven Jenkins be an extension candidate for Bears? - 670 - A prized draft prospect of the Bears’ previous regime, guard Teven Jenkins has had to earn his role and reputation with the team’s current coaches and talent evaluators.

UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu, an option for Bears at No. 9 in draft, calls Caleb Williams one of a kind - Chicago Sun-Times - “I haven’t faced a QB like him,” Latu said. The Bears could address the two most important positions on their team with two picks in the top 10.

Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy getting more interviews - Chicago Sun-Times - Getsy’s landing spot in 2024, if he finds one, could carry particular relevance if the Bears decide to trade quarterback Justin Fields so they can select quarterback Caleb Williams first in the April draft.

Bears’ No. 1 pick is the crown jewel, but they need a gem at No. 9, too - Chicago Sun-Times - Ryan Poles’ options should be strong at No. 9. Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, Laremy Tunsil, Odell Beckham and Micah Parsons were on the board there over the past decade.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Are fans divided over the QB decision? - Chicago Tribune - GM Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears front office are preparing for a potentially momentous NFL draft. The Tribune’s Brad Biggs tackles reader questions in the weekly Bears mailbag.

Column: Could UCLA's Laiatu Latu be a Chicago Bears target? - Chicago Tribune - UCLA's Laiatu Latu, the best pure draft rusher in the draft, is out to prove to the Chicago Bears and other NFL teams that his injury history is in the past.

Most memorable Super Bowl touchdown celebrations from the NFL’s past decades - The Athletic - As we prepare for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, what are some of the most memorable touchdown celebrations to come in a Super Bowl game?

Caleb Williams talks comparisons to Patrick Mahomes – NBC Sports Chicago - One debate circling the NFL leading up to the 2024 NFL draft is whether or not USC’s Caleb Williams is a generational talent at quarterback. Is he worth all...

Bears offensive coordinators candidates attracted by Caleb Williams: reports – NBC Sports Chicago - After firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, the Bears went through a laundry list of qualified candidates for the opening around the league. They interviewed...

Would Bears trade No. 1 pick for Patrick Surtain, more in 2024 NFL Draft? – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have an enormous decision in front of them this offseason. Should they draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the draft? Or, should they trade it...

Report: Packers to hire Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as DC - NBC Sports - Hafley went 22-26 in four seasons, with Boston College earning bowl eligibility three times.

Will NFL make taunting a "point of emphasis," again? - NBC Sports - Before Ravens receiver Zay Flowers fumbled short of the end zone on Sunday, he cost his team 15 yards of field position with a three-pronged act of taunting — shoving the defender, spinning the ball at him, and standing over him.

Maxx Crosby undergoes hand surgery - NBC Sports - Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby won't participate in the Pro Bowl Games this weekend.

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears cannot trade down from 1 and draft Marvin Harrison Jr - Windy City Gridiron - If Bears keep Justin Fields and trade Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison can’t be drafted

Gabriel: A Scout’s Take on the Bears coaching hires and All-Star game rumors - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares the latest he’s heard from the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl about Justin Fields and the Bears.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft interview: Wake Forest CB Caelen Carson - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst speaks with Wake Forest’s superstar cornerback.

Wiltfong: Caleb Williams is the consensus #1 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - No surprise here as it’s near unanimous who the top prospect is in the 2024 NFL Draft.

