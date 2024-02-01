Which Pro Bowl games will Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat be playing in?

The NFL’s Pro Bowl has become a celebration for fans and players, and there isn’t even a “real” game played anymore. A couple of years ago, the league scrapped the notion of players suiting up and going through the motions of four quarters of “real” football in favor of the Pro Bowl Games, which is a series of competitions capped by a flag football game.

It’s AFC vs NFC, but points are awarded in each event, and a grand winner is crowned at the conclusion of the games.

The Chicago Bears have two players selected for the festivities this year: cornerback Jaylon Johnson and defensive end Montez Sweat.

Johnson will be playing in Sunday’s AFC versus NFC flag football game, and he’ll also be participating in tonight’s Closest to the Pin competition, which pits six players from each conference trying to get their golf ball closest to the pin.

Sweat will be involved in two events on Sunday. He’ll be in the Gridiron Gauntlet, which is a full-field relay race between six AFC players and six NFC players, and also in Move the Chains, which is an offensive and defensive lineman strength and speed competition.

For more specifics on all the events and participants, you can check this out: https://www.nfl.com/pro-bowl-games/, with the full schedule below.

Thursday Skills Showdown

Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Time: 7pm – 8:30pm ET

Watch LIVE on *ESPN *

Please note: this event is not a public event to attend.

Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship