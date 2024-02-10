Chicago Bears 2024 offseason positional breakdown

This 12-part series in the story stream below is taking a detailed look at each position group on the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2024 season. We’ll go through each player on the current roster to see what their contract status looks like while also providing some thoughts on their future with the team. We’ll also take a look at a few free agent and NFL Draft possibilities at each position.
Some important dates on the 2024 NFL calendar.
- Teams can designate their Franchise or Transition players starting on February 20 with the deadline to do so on March 5.
- The league year and free agency begins on March 13, with the early negotiating period starting on March 11.
- The NFL Draft is on April 25-27 from Detroit, Michigan.
- The deadline for Clubs to exercise the Fifth-Year Option for players selected in the first round of the 2021 Draft is May 2.