It would take a ‘crazy’ and ‘historic haul’ for the Bears to trade the 1st pick

We're still a couple of weeks away from the NFL Combine, which is when draft news and rumors really start to fly, but Super Bowl week is another huge gathering place for league and team officials and media members. Sunday's big game is obviously a big deal, but besides that, the last week at Media Row featured plenty of buzz about the Chicago Bears and the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ian Rapoport, the National NFL Insider for the NFL Network and NFL.com, recently shared the latest that he's hearing about the Bears and their first overall pick in the draft.

Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, sources say. In the words of one source, it would have to be “crazy.” That indicates the Bears, who received the pick in a mammoth trade last offseason with the Panthers, are more likely than not to make the pick and land their new franchise QB.

This isn't anything new, as most in the national media have been reporting a high likelihood that the Bears will stand pat at one and draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams unless they are blown away with an offer.

USC star Caleb Williams is currently No. 1 on Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 50 list on NFL.com, and many evaluators around the NFL agree. Those who have scouted him view him as a special player, and his scouting picture is becoming clearer the more time teams spend on him.

Drafting a rookie QB means they'll likely trade Justin Fields, and Rapoport writes that there "should be an active and fertile market" and that the possibility to trade for Fields "should command considerable interest."

Rap also gave a report on the NFL Network that you can see in the Tweet below where he said this.

“It’s looking more and more likely that Chicago ends up making that number one overall selection. Presumably, that would be Caleb Williams.”

From Super Bowl Live: It would take a historical haul to move the #Bears off No. 1… while the #Seahawks hired OC Ryan Grubb. pic.twitter.com/OGZQhXybIJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2024

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, in his latest article, Super Bowl buzz: Latest on NFL free agency, draft, coaches, shared what he's heard about the Bears and the NFL Draft.

I’m not sure I’ve talked to one single scout or executive who doesn’t think Chicago should keep the pick and draft Caleb Williams at No. 1. As one high-ranking personnel exec said. “There’s Caleb an then there’s a pretty big gap.”

Fowler also had an interesting nugget about the Bears possibly pursuing Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, who will be a free agent. He said it'll be tough for Minnesota to keep him and that there will be a "very strong market" for his services. This isn't the first Hunter to Chicago report we've heard, as the Tribune's Brad Biggs mentioned it in a mailbag a couple of months ago.

The NFL Combine starts on February 29, with NFL free agency kicking off less than two weeks later. The NFL Draft is April 25, but we should have some clarity on the Bears decision before then.