The TVs aren’t off at Halas Hall, and the Chicago Bears are on the clock...

Moments after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22 in overtime to win their second consecutive Super Bowl, the Chicago Bears sent out this video on their social media channels.

The televisions have not been turned off at Halas Hall, and they’re well aware of the noise.

The Bears have the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (thanks again, Carolina), and speculation has been rampant for months about the decision looming for general manager Ryan Poles.

Will he stay put and draft the top quarterback on their board and trade starter Justin Fields, or trade the first pick for a haul and run it back with Fields?

Regardless of the decision, we shouldn’t have to wait for the draft to start on April 25, as Poles and the Bears will likely have their decision made long before then.

The NFL Combine starts on February 29, and free agency begins on March 13.

The next time an NFL game airs on TV may very well be the Bears in the Hall of Fame game, so who will be playing QB that day?