2024 NFL Draft: Updated top 100 big board

The last few weeks have seen several important milestones of the NFL season pass by.

The underclassmen declaration deadline for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl have all come and gone. And, just yesterday, the Super Bowl concluded the 2023-24 NFL season. The next big event to come will be the Scouting Combine at the end of February, and the start of the new league year will follow soon after.

Now seems like as good of a time as any to share what my current big board looks like. Though I took a pretty big hit with how many players decided to stay in college for another year, my big board is over 400 players right now, and I have the intention to continue to add to my rankings as the offseason continues.

I will eventually share my full rankings over on my Patreon, but there are still players I haven’t watched yet, and there are still more games of certain prospects I’d like to watch. For now, though, I feel comfortable sharing my top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Enjoy!

2024 NFL Draft Top 100 - February Rank Name Position School Previous Rank Rank Name Position School Previous Rank 1 Caleb Williams QB USC 1 2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 2 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina 3 4 Brock Bowers TE Georgia 5 5 Olu Fashanu OT Penn State 4 6 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 6 7 Rome Odunze WR Washington 10 8 Malik Nabers WR LSU 7 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama 8 10 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 12 11 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State 13 12 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois 9 13 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA 11 14 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo 28 15 JC Latham OT Alabama 14 16 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama 25 17 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State 15 18 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa 19 19 Jackson Powers-Johnson OC Oregon 55 20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU 60 21 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri 68 22 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan 32 23 Troy Fautanu OG Washington 35 24 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma 37 25 Troy Franklin WR Oregon 47 26 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson 17 27 Jayden Daniels QB LSU 16 28 Keon Coleman WR Florida State 20 29 Amarius Mims OT Georgia 30 30 Graham Barton OG Duke 24 31 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama 18 32 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington 22 33 Byron Murphy II DL Texas 71 34 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia 54 35 Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State 29 36 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas 48 37 T'Vondre Sweat DL Texas 66 38 Darius Robinson DL Missouri 82 39 Kris Jenkins DL Michigan 42 40 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) 26 41 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia 39 42 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona 33 43 Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M 63 44 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington 36 45 Xavier Worthy WR Texas 23 46 Patrick Paul OT Houston 46 47 Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest 58 48 Devontez Walker WR North Carolina 74 49 Bo Nix QB Oregon 52 50 Zach Frazier OC West Virginia 57 51 Michael Hall Jr. DL Ohio State 43 52 Javon Bullard S Georgia 53 53 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina 49 54 Calen Bullock S USC 44 55 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU 51 56 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) 27 57 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota 40 58 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas 64 59 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri 56 60 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson 41 61 Josh Newton CB TCU 59 62 Blake Corum RB Michigan 65 63 Ja'Lynn Polk WR Washington 78 64 Ricky Pearsall WR Florida 83 65 Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon 67 66 T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State 69 67 Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson 72 68 Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky 70 69 Tyler Davis DL Clemson 73 70 Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama 88 71 Kalen King CB Penn State 31 72 Mekhi Wingo DL LSU 86 73 Kiran Amegadjie OT Yale 81 74 Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin 80 75 Sedrick Van Pran OC Georgia 61 76 Marshawn Kneeland EDGE Western Michigan N/R 77 Payton Wilson LB NC State 94 78 Roman Wilson WR Michigan N/R 79 Maason Smith DL LSU 45 80 Will Shipley RB Clemson 93 81 James Williams LB Miami (FL) 97 82 Junior Colson LB Michigan N/R 83 Audric Estime RB Notre Dame 85 84 McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M 90 85 Cedric Gray LB North Carolina 84 86 Trey Benson RB Florida State 95 87 Christian Haynes OG UConn N/R 88 Jonah Elliss EDGE Utah N/R 89 D.J. James CB Auburn 99 90 Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State N/R 91 Malik Washington WR Virginia N/R 92 Max Melton CB Rutgers N/R 93 Johnny Wilson WR Florida State 98 94 Austin Booker EDGE Kansas N/R 95 Mike Sainristil CB Michigan N/R 96 Jonathon Brooks RB Texas N/R 97 Khyree Jackson CB Oregon N/R 98 Cole Bishop S Utah N/R 99 Christian Jones OT Texas N/R 100 Christian Mahogany OG Boston College N/R

