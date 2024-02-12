2024 NFL Draft: Updated top 100 big board

The last few weeks have seen several important milestones of the NFL season pass by.
The underclassmen declaration deadline for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl have all come and gone. And, just yesterday, the Super Bowl concluded the 2023-24 NFL season. The next big event to come will be the Scouting Combine at the end of February, and the start of the new league year will follow soon after.
Now seems like as good of a time as any to share what my current big board looks like. Though I took a pretty big hit with how many players decided to stay in college for another year, my big board is over 400 players right now, and I have the intention to continue to add to my rankings as the offseason continues.
I will eventually share my full rankings over on my Patreon, but there are still players I haven’t watched yet, and there are still more games of certain prospects I’d like to watch. For now, though, I feel comfortable sharing my top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Enjoy!
2024 NFL Draft Top 100 - February
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Previous Rank
|Rank
|Name
|Position
|School
|Previous Rank
|1
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|USC
|1
|2
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|Ohio State
|2
|3
|Drake Maye
|QB
|North Carolina
|3
|4
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Georgia
|5
|5
|Olu Fashanu
|OT
|Penn State
|4
|6
|Joe Alt
|OT
|Notre Dame
|6
|7
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|Washington
|10
|8
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|LSU
|7
|9
|Dallas Turner
|EDGE
|Alabama
|8
|10
|Jared Verse
|EDGE
|Florida State
|12
|11
|Taliese Fuaga
|OT
|Oregon State
|13
|12
|Jer'Zhan Newton
|DL
|Illinois
|9
|13
|Laiatu Latu
|EDGE
|UCLA
|11
|14
|Quinyon Mitchell
|CB
|Toledo
|28
|15
|JC Latham
|OT
|Alabama
|14
|16
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|Alabama
|25
|17
|Chop Robinson
|EDGE
|Penn State
|15
|18
|Cooper DeJean
|CB
|Iowa
|19
|19
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|OC
|Oregon
|55
|20
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|LSU
|60
|21
|Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
|CB
|Missouri
|68
|22
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|Michigan
|32
|23
|Troy Fautanu
|OG
|Washington
|35
|24
|Tyler Guyton
|OT
|Oklahoma
|37
|25
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Oregon
|47
|26
|Nate Wiggins
|CB
|Clemson
|17
|27
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|LSU
|16
|28
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Florida State
|20
|29
|Amarius Mims
|OT
|Georgia
|30
|30
|Graham Barton
|OG
|Duke
|24
|31
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|Alabama
|18
|32
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|Washington
|22
|33
|Byron Murphy II
|DL
|Texas
|71
|34
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|Georgia
|54
|35
|Cooper Beebe
|OG
|Kansas State
|29
|36
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|Texas
|48
|37
|T'Vondre Sweat
|DL
|Texas
|66
|38
|Darius Robinson
|DL
|Missouri
|82
|39
|Kris Jenkins
|DL
|Michigan
|42
|40
|Kamren Kinchens
|S
|Miami (FL)
|26
|41
|Kamari Lassiter
|CB
|Georgia
|39
|42
|Jordan Morgan
|OT
|Arizona
|33
|43
|Edgerrin Cooper
|LB
|Texas A&M
|63
|44
|Bralen Trice
|EDGE
|Washington
|36
|45
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|Texas
|23
|46
|Patrick Paul
|OT
|Houston
|46
|47
|Caelen Carson
|CB
|Wake Forest
|58
|48
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|North Carolina
|74
|49
|Bo Nix
|QB
|Oregon
|52
|50
|Zach Frazier
|OC
|West Virginia
|57
|51
|Michael Hall Jr.
|DL
|Ohio State
|43
|52
|Javon Bullard
|S
|Georgia
|53
|53
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|South Carolina
|49
|54
|Calen Bullock
|S
|USC
|44
|55
|Kingsley Suamataia
|OT
|BYU
|51
|56
|Leonard Taylor III
|DL
|Miami (FL)
|27
|57
|Tyler Nubin
|S
|Minnesota
|40
|58
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Texas
|64
|59
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|CB
|Missouri
|56
|60
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|LB
|Clemson
|41
|61
|Josh Newton
|CB
|TCU
|59
|62
|Blake Corum
|RB
|Michigan
|65
|63
|Ja'Lynn Polk
|WR
|Washington
|78
|64
|Ricky Pearsall
|WR
|Florida
|83
|65
|Brandon Dorlus
|DL
|Oregon
|67
|66
|T.J. Tampa
|CB
|Iowa State
|69
|67
|Ruke Orhorhoro
|DL
|Clemson
|72
|68
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|70
|69
|Tyler Davis
|DL
|Clemson
|73
|70
|Chris Braswell
|EDGE
|Alabama
|88
|71
|Kalen King
|CB
|Penn State
|31
|72
|Mekhi Wingo
|DL
|LSU
|86
|73
|Kiran Amegadjie
|OT
|Yale
|81
|74
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Wisconsin
|80
|75
|Sedrick Van Pran
|OC
|Georgia
|61
|76
|Marshawn Kneeland
|EDGE
|Western Michigan
|N/R
|77
|Payton Wilson
|LB
|NC State
|94
|78
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|Michigan
|N/R
|79
|Maason Smith
|DL
|LSU
|45
|80
|Will Shipley
|RB
|Clemson
|93
|81
|James Williams
|LB
|Miami (FL)
|97
|82
|Junior Colson
|LB
|Michigan
|N/R
|83
|Audric Estime
|RB
|Notre Dame
|85
|84
|McKinnley Jackson
|DL
|Texas A&M
|90
|85
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|North Carolina
|84
|86
|Trey Benson
|RB
|Florida State
|95
|87
|Christian Haynes
|OG
|UConn
|N/R
|88
|Jonah Elliss
|EDGE
|Utah
|N/R
|89
|D.J. James
|CB
|Auburn
|99
|90
|Adisa Isaac
|EDGE
|Penn State
|N/R
|91
|Malik Washington
|WR
|Virginia
|N/R
|92
|Max Melton
|CB
|Rutgers
|N/R
|93
|Johnny Wilson
|WR
|Florida State
|98
|94
|Austin Booker
|EDGE
|Kansas
|N/R
|95
|Mike Sainristil
|CB
|Michigan
|N/R
|96
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|Texas
|N/R
|97
|Khyree Jackson
|CB
|Oregon
|N/R
|98
|Cole Bishop
|S
|Utah
|N/R
|99
|Christian Jones
|OT
|Texas
|N/R
|100
|Christian Mahogany
|OG
|Boston College
|N/R
Interested in more NFL Draft content? Consider joining my Patreon, where you’ll get access to exclusive content like audio clips of my prospect interviews, my small-school player rankings, my NFL Draft guide, exclusive Q&As, and more!
Loading comments...