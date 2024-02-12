 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 NFL Draft: Updated top 100 big board

WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his current top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Jacob Infante
Ohio State v Michigan Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

The last few weeks have seen several important milestones of the NFL season pass by.

The underclassmen declaration deadline for the 2024 NFL Draft, the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl have all come and gone. And, just yesterday, the Super Bowl concluded the 2023-24 NFL season. The next big event to come will be the Scouting Combine at the end of February, and the start of the new league year will follow soon after.

Now seems like as good of a time as any to share what my current big board looks like. Though I took a pretty big hit with how many players decided to stay in college for another year, my big board is over 400 players right now, and I have the intention to continue to add to my rankings as the offseason continues.

I will eventually share my full rankings over on my Patreon, but there are still players I haven’t watched yet, and there are still more games of certain prospects I’d like to watch. For now, though, I feel comfortable sharing my top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Enjoy!

2024 NFL Draft Top 100 - February

Rank Name Position School Previous Rank
Rank Name Position School Previous Rank
1 Caleb Williams QB USC 1
2 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 2
3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina 3
4 Brock Bowers TE Georgia 5
5 Olu Fashanu OT Penn State 4
6 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 6
7 Rome Odunze WR Washington 10
8 Malik Nabers WR LSU 7
9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama 8
10 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 12
11 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State 13
12 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois 9
13 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA 11
14 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo 28
15 JC Latham OT Alabama 14
16 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama 25
17 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State 15
18 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa 19
19 Jackson Powers-Johnson OC Oregon 55
20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU 60
21 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri 68
22 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan 32
23 Troy Fautanu OG Washington 35
24 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma 37
25 Troy Franklin WR Oregon 47
26 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson 17
27 Jayden Daniels QB LSU 16
28 Keon Coleman WR Florida State 20
29 Amarius Mims OT Georgia 30
30 Graham Barton OG Duke 24
31 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama 18
32 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington 22
33 Byron Murphy II DL Texas 71
34 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia 54
35 Cooper Beebe OG Kansas State 29
36 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas 48
37 T'Vondre Sweat DL Texas 66
38 Darius Robinson DL Missouri 82
39 Kris Jenkins DL Michigan 42
40 Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) 26
41 Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia 39
42 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona 33
43 Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M 63
44 Bralen Trice EDGE Washington 36
45 Xavier Worthy WR Texas 23
46 Patrick Paul OT Houston 46
47 Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest 58
48 Devontez Walker WR North Carolina 74
49 Bo Nix QB Oregon 52
50 Zach Frazier OC West Virginia 57
51 Michael Hall Jr. DL Ohio State 43
52 Javon Bullard S Georgia 53
53 Xavier Legette WR South Carolina 49
54 Calen Bullock S USC 44
55 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU 51
56 Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) 27
57 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota 40
58 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas 64
59 Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri 56
60 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson 41
61 Josh Newton CB TCU 59
62 Blake Corum RB Michigan 65
63 Ja'Lynn Polk WR Washington 78
64 Ricky Pearsall WR Florida 83
65 Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon 67
66 T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State 69
67 Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson 72
68 Malachi Corley WR Western Kentucky 70
69 Tyler Davis DL Clemson 73
70 Chris Braswell EDGE Alabama 88
71 Kalen King CB Penn State 31
72 Mekhi Wingo DL LSU 86
73 Kiran Amegadjie OT Yale 81
74 Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin 80
75 Sedrick Van Pran OC Georgia 61
76 Marshawn Kneeland EDGE Western Michigan N/R
77 Payton Wilson LB NC State 94
78 Roman Wilson WR Michigan N/R
79 Maason Smith DL LSU 45
80 Will Shipley RB Clemson 93
81 James Williams LB Miami (FL) 97
82 Junior Colson LB Michigan N/R
83 Audric Estime RB Notre Dame 85
84 McKinnley Jackson DL Texas A&M 90
85 Cedric Gray LB North Carolina 84
86 Trey Benson RB Florida State 95
87 Christian Haynes OG UConn N/R
88 Jonah Elliss EDGE Utah N/R
89 D.J. James CB Auburn 99
90 Adisa Isaac EDGE Penn State N/R
91 Malik Washington WR Virginia N/R
92 Max Melton CB Rutgers N/R
93 Johnny Wilson WR Florida State 98
94 Austin Booker EDGE Kansas N/R
95 Mike Sainristil CB Michigan N/R
96 Jonathon Brooks RB Texas N/R
97 Khyree Jackson CB Oregon N/R
98 Cole Bishop S Utah N/R
99 Christian Jones OT Texas N/R
100 Christian Mahogany OG Boston College N/R

Interested in more NFL Draft content? Consider joining my Patreon, where you’ll get access to exclusive content like audio clips of my prospect interviews, my small-school player rankings, my NFL Draft guide, exclusive Q&As, and more!

