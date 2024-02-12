The Bear’s Den, February 12, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

2024 NFL Draft order: Bears, Commanders to pick 1-2; first round set after Super Bowl LVIII - The Athletic - The Chicago Bears have the first pick in April, a year after trading away the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers.

Bears talked drafting Caleb Williams, keeping Justin Fields: Schefter – NBC Sports Chicago - Selecting Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, and keeping Justin Fields might not be a great idea, though

Bears trading No. 1 pick to Commanders would surprise Adam Schefter – NBC Sports Chicago - Caleb Williams is expected to be the top quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft

Bears hiring OC Shane Waldron isn’t clue for Eberlus future: Breer – NBC Sports Chicago

- Many thought Shane Waldron coming to Chicago was a sign that Bears head coach Matt Eberflus would stay at least two seasons

Former NFL player Merril Hoge rips top draft prospect Caleb Williams: ‘He is not special’ - Fox News - Caleb Williams has declared for the NFL Draft and will likely be top selection, but former Steelers player Merril Hoge recently gave the quarterback an unfavorable evaluation.

Bears TE Cole Kmet calls Taylor Swift effect on NFL ‘great for the game’ - Chicago Sun-Times - Kmet said it’s great to have more women interested in the sport, which he attributes to Swift.

ESPN’s segment on Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael leaves studio cast choked up - Chicago Sun-Times - “Postseason NFL Countdown” aired a 10-minute segment on McMichael and his quest for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame while battling ALS.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl LVIII MVP - NBC Sports - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got the ball down three points in overtime against the 49ers and that proved to be just where he wanted them.

Chiefs will start the season again in 2024 - NBC Sports - The Chiefs are the champions, again.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins 3rd Super Bowl on TD pass to beat 49ers 25-22 in OT - Chicago Sun-Times - Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs tied the game on a field goal with three seconds left, then won it on a touchdown pass in overtime.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce bumps coach Andy Reid on sideline during Super Bowl - Chicago Sun-Times - The two were separated by running back Jerick McKinnon.

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22 - Chicago Tribune - Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: TVs aren’t off at Halas Hall, and the Chicago Bears are on the clock... - Windy City Gridiron - The televisions have not been turned off at Halas Hall, and they’re well aware of the noise.

ECD: Commanders to do ‘as much as we possibly can’ to get the Kingsbury’s QB - Windy City Gridiron - The national consensus is the Bears are strongly considering taking Caleb Williams at first overall. However, the Washington Commanders will at least give them something to think about.

Wiltfong: It would take a ‘crazy’ & historic haul’ for Bears to trade the 1st pick - Windy City Gridiron - We check in on the latest reports from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer.

Interview: Tyler Scott talks rookie year, trading cards, DJ Moore and more - Windy City Gridiron - Wait...Tyler Scott has collected HOW MANY trading cards?! Plus, what the young receiver is working on heading into Year 2 with the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: Is another starting guard needed? - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2024 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Infante's 2024 NFL Draft: Top 5 HBCU prospects - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his top HBCU players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.