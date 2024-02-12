‘Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Justin Fields’ says ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Justin Fields is still contracted to play football for the Chicago Bears, but we all understand the situation around the Bears and the NFL these last couple of months. With Chicago holding the first overall draft pick, and the opportunity for general manager Ryan Poles to draft the top quarterback on his board, rumors have been circulating that Fields could be traded.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was on the Pat McAfee Show earlier today, and he was asked about the likelihood that the Pittsburgh Steelers could target quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Shefter said, “There’s an obvious connection” between Tannehill and new Steelers’ offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, but he also mentioned Denver’s Russell Wilson and Chicago’s Fields as options in the Steel City.

“Mike Tomlin’s a big fan of Justin Fields,” Shefter said of Pittsburgh’s head coach. “We’ll keep that in mind during the offseason and the coming weeks.”

For those wondering, here’s where the Steelers are slated to pick in the 2024 NFL Draft: First round (20), second round (51), third round (84), fourth rounds (119 and 120), sixth round (196), and seventh (237)

If the Bears do trade Fields, the quarterback-needy Steelers have been a team previously rumored as a possibility, as have the Falcons and Patriots.

You can check out the clip here.