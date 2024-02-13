Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: Who will be the Quarterback?

A year ago, while writing the 2023 version of my roster turnover series, I was certain the Chicago Bears had the quarterback position figured out. Justin Fields was coming off one of the most exciting individual performances I've seen from a Bears player in a long time, and I couldn't wait to see how the team would build it up around him and how he'd develop in year two of the offense.

The team was built up around him, and he did improve in 2023, but circumstances with the franchise have changed.

The last several weeks have been toxic among some in our fanbase, and there's no end in sight. Eventually, a decision will be made, but that will pour gas on the fire and ramp things up further. Regardless of whether the Bears trade or keep Fields, he'll be constantly compared to the top rookies in this class.

Justin Fields - Signed through 2024* - I'd imagine we get some clarity about Fields' place on the team after the Bears have a chance to meet and work out the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL draft. If General Manager Ryan Poles is sold on a rookie leading his franchise into the future, he'll start to seriously take calls about trading Fields. If he doesn't believe in this rookie class, he'll trade the pick.

I can see a path to success with either scenario and will cheer for my favorite team regardless, but this is a career-defining decision that Poles has.

*The fifth-year option is available for 2025.

Tyson Bagent - Signed through 2025 - Bagent going from UDFA to the 53-man roster to the backup quarterback gig was a heck of a story. His preparation and ability to run an offense will keep him in the league for a while, and while it's not impossible to improve arm strength, he does have some limitations to his game.

Nathan Peterman - Free agent - Peterman has been Chicago's break glass in case of emergency QB for two years, but his time in the Windy City is probably over.

2024 OUTLOOK - A new offensive coordinator, albeit with a similar system and terminology, probably means a new veteran backup quarterback will be signed. A few free agents who have worked with Shane Waldron in the past are Sean Mannion, Drew Lock, and John Wolford, but the system has been on several teams, which means there's a bigger pool of veterans to choose from. Mannion recently went into coaching with the Packers, but after Waldron was hired I heard he’d be an option. If he decided to play one more year, the minimum veteran salary would be far more lucrative than that of a first-year coaching assistant.

Bagent will be around to compete for a roster spot, but depending on how the quarterback room is constructed, he may be QB3.

And that brings us to the starter.

My guess is they're going to draft Caleb Williams and trade Fields. The opportunity to take the consensus top quarterback in the draft doesn't happen very often, and with the Bears getting it in consecutive years and with this class rated much higher than last year's, the chance is too good to pass up.

I'll be sad to see Fields go. I'm a fan, and I'll be a fan wherever he lands. I enjoyed watching him play, and he was a true pro both on and off the field in representing the Bears.

The Bears did him no favors drafting him into Matt Nagy's lame-duck year and then giving him an inexperienced playcaller while undergoing a massive rebuild. Still, he won over his coaches and teammates, and he's beloved in that locker room, but heading into year four with a huge payday decision looming, I believe they'll move on.

If the Bears didn't have Carolina's first pick, they'd probably keep Fields and give it another year, but circumstances dictate a change is coming.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero recently said that several teams will be in the mix to trade up for Williams even with this very good QB class. He also said that Williams is the clear-cut best prospect available and that even if the Washington Commanders at two overall were to move up one spot for Williams, it would take multiple first-rounders. Pelissero said there would be a market for Fields if the Bears wanted to trade him and that they could "potentially" get a first-round pick if enough teams were bidding.

ESPN's Adam Schefter echoed those sentiments in a recent radio spot, saying a first-rounder is possible, but the Bears could "definitely" get a second-round pick for Fields.

Other reports have said it would take a historic haul for the Bears to trade the first pick, and that the Commanders would try to get their new offensive coordinator his preferred QB, but the latest from Schefter is that he believes the Bears will stay at one.

Vote in the poll below, and don't vote for what you want; vote for what you think the Bears will do.