The Bear’s Den, February 13, 2024

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I'm starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: After Super Bowl LVIII, how could first three rounds look? - The Athletic - Three rounds, no trades in our first post-Super Bowl mock draft. How many quarterbacks crack the top 12?

Which NFL teams have the biggest swings in Super Bowl 2025 odds since last year? - The Athletic - Michael Salfino looks back to who the books liked in July and charts the biggest odds movers for next year’s Super Bowl

Bears bracing for QB change as Justin Fields-Caleb Williams decision looms – NBC Sports Chicago - Key pillars of the Bears’ rebuild have gone to bat for Justin Fields. But they know the NFL is a business, and what they want will hold little weight in the...

No team should expect to find the ‘next’ Patrick Mahomes - 670 - Every NFL team is looking to find a quarterback as special as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes or to have theirs perform at Mahomes’ level.

Bears face a franchise-altering decision at quarterback - 670 - General manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears are well underway in their assessment of a franchise-altering quarterback decision this offseason.

Biggs: The question for Bears is which QB will they draft? - 670 - The Bears’ most important order of business this offseason is addressing their quarterback situation, and all signs are that they’ll trade current quarterback Justin Fields and land his replacement in the NFL Draft, Tribune reporter Brad Biggs said.

Bears need QB who gives them margin, like Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs - Chicago Sun-Times - The Chiefs are solving a totally different — and preferable — equation than the Bears have been. Everything changes when the right quarterback is in place.

Column: When will a Super Bowl come to Chicago? - The Super Bowl in Las Vegas was a huge success. Could a new domed stadium for the Chicago Bears bring one here?

Bears salary-cap analysis: Flexibility for GM Ryan Poles; what’s next for Jaylon Johnson? - The Athletic - The Bears are flush with cap space again but have some pending big deals on the horizon, potentially starting with Johnson.

Steelers release Mitchell Trubisky - NBC Sports - In his two seasons with Pittsburgh, the quarterback went 2-5 with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Jets will be wearing new uniforms in 2024 - NBC Sports - Shortly after the 2023 NFL season came to an end on Sunday night, Jets owner Woody Johnson announced his team will have a new look for the 2024 season.

49ers installed as early favorites to win Super Bowl LIX - NBC Sports - The 49ers weren't able to win Super Bowl LVIII, but oddsmakers like their chances of getting another bite at the apple.

Steelers cut ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky after 2 seasons - Chicago Sun-Times - Trubisky hasn’t latched on as a backup in stops with the Bills and Steelers and now is a free agent.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: Offensive tackle review - Windy City Gridiron - In this 12-part series, we’ll take an in-depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye toward the 2024 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and a few possible additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Poles make.

Infante: Updated 2024 NFL Draft top 100 big board - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his current top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wiltfong: ‘Mike Tomlin is a big fan of Justin Fields’ says ESPN’s Adam Schefter - Windy City Gridiron - ESPN’s top National Football League insider just casually mentioned that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin likes Justin Fields.

ECD: Breaking Down the Bears’ Hire of Shane Waldron - Windy City Gridiron - ECD provides his in-depth thoughts regarding the Bears’ recent hire of Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator.

