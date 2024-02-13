Hot Take Tuesday: The Super Bowl made the QB decision obvious

You saw it. I saw it. We all saw it.

The Chiefs were a team built on a great defense. The 49ers were a team with quality pieces everywhere. But in the end, it was one man that made the difference.

Patrick Mahomes.

Despite the 49ers keeping the Chiefs offense bottled up with just 6 points in 42 minutes, it was Patrick Mahomes that led scoring drives on the Chiefs final four possessions.

Despite the 49ers shutting down the Chiefs running game, it was Patrick Mahomes who led the team in rushing and ran for 27 yards on the team’s final game-winning 75-yard drive.

Despite not having any major weapons at wide receiver, it was Patrick Mahomes who threw for 333 yards and was a perfect 8 for 8 on the final drive, including the game-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman. A perfect 8 for 8 in which only one throw (for 7 yards) went to Travis Kelce.

We can talk about the coaching, the play calls, the turnovers, the defenses, everything played a part, but none was bigger than Patrick Mahomes.

The San Francisco 49ers are a near perfect team. They have talent everywhere. They have a great coaching staff. They’re a strong organization. They even have a phenomenal steal at quarterback in Brock Purdy, and Purdy played well. But on the overtime drives, Brock Purdy failed to convert his 3rd and 4 from the 9 that resulted in a FG. Mahomes, however, converted both his opportunities on third down and he ran for a first on fourth down as well and those led to six points. The 49ers were great, but they were missing one thing: Patrick Mahomes.

You’re on the clock, Chicago Bears.

If you’re a fan of the Chicago Bears, you have to ask yourself one question: what do you want Ryan Poles to do? Do you want him to build a good team that’s going to make the playoffs most years and win around 10 games but never really threaten to win it all? Or do you want to push his chips to the middle of the table and go for the Lombardi Trophy even if it backfires?

If you are happy being “in the hunt” every year, Justin Fields is your guy. He’s proven that he’s a capable starter who can make big plays and scare defenses. But can he do it consistently? Can he do it to the point where he’s one of the top 5 QBs in the league?

Regardless of where you think Fields’ ceiling is, the odds of that ceiling ending with him as a top 5 QB in the NFL are near zero. Having that much growth after three full years in the league where Fields, as a passer, is still well below league averages, almost never happens (and never has without a change of scenery).

But Fields is safe. You know what he’s capable of, and you know it’s pretty good. You know he’s fun. You know he’s a great leader who has embraced the city of Chicago and you would love to have him be the face of your franchise for the next 10 years.

A decade of Fields in Chicago will probably have the Bears a little above .500 over that time, they’ll have a handful of playoff appearances, they’ll probably even have a playoff win or two. In the end, it’ll feel a lot like the Chicago Bears from 2009 to 2016. The starting quarterback in that era had a 51-51 record. But that team only won 10 or more games twice and appeared in just two playoff games.

Even if Poles builds the perfect team around Fields and they are the next 49ers (which is a flawed argument because Fields will be making far more money than Brock Purdy but that’s for another article), the Super Bowl showed how that team still doesn’t have enough to get over the top.

Good enough is not good enough, Bears fans.

Ryan Poles must swing for the fences. Ryan Poles will swing for the fences.

This is why Ryan Poles will draft Caleb Williams.

Poles and his team are currently doing their due diligence on Caleb Williams. They’ll work him out, they’ll meet with him privately, they’ll extensively look into his background and make sure he’s the guy they want. Perhaps they’ll find something they don’t like, but that’s doubtful.

Poles knows that to be the best, you have to beat the best. That means beating the likes of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. If you are going to win Super Bowls in this league, you have to have a great quarterback. You can wind the clock all the way back to the 1980s, when you look at Super Bowl champions, they consistently have a top ten quarterback. There are a few exceptions (Nick Foles, Joe Flacco, Trent Dilfer, Brad Johnson), but in the end, the champion had an excellent quarterback behind center.

I’m not saying Caleb Williams is the next Patrick Mahomes. I’m not saying it’s a lock that Williams will be a top ten quarterback. I’m not even guaranteeing that Williams will be better than Justin Fields. All I’m saying is that Williams’ ceiling is much higher than that of Fields, and because of that, Poles needs to swing for Williams.

Williams has the skills to become a top 10 quarterback in the league. He reads defenses well, he has a lightning quick release, he makes incredible plays off script, but he still can get the ball out quickly and play within structure when he needs to. He has the mobility and speed to pick up a first down on 3rd and 6, but can also anticipate a receiver who is about to break open and get him the ball rather than scrambling.

He has flaws. He tends to want to play Superman and get himself into trouble. He takes too many sacks. He fumbles too much. These are things that can be improved upon and corrected at the next level. He needs a good coach to help him do that. He will have that in Shane Waldron. He needs an offensive line to protect him. He will have an up and coming one that Ryan Poles strengthens each year and will do so again this year. He needs weapons to throw the ball to, he will have that in DJ Moore and Cole Kmet and Poles will absolutely add more talent into that position room as well.

Caleb Williams can come to Chicago and be put in a position to succeed.

Bears fans, it doesn’t matter if the Bears blew it with Rex Grossman, Mitch Trubisky, and Justin Fields. It doesn’t matter that they put them in positions to fail. This is a new regime. There are new decision-makers in place.

Don’t let the PTSD of being a Bears fan hinder the thought process. This is the way. Swing for the fences, Ryan Poles. Draft Caleb Williams.

And one last thing to the Bears fans who are still on Team Fields: embrace this. Be excited for Caleb Williams. Justin Fields will be on a new team in 2024, and that’s okay. The Bears failed Fields more than he failed the Bears. Cheer for him on his new team. Most of us will join you in doing so.

But be excited for Caleb Williams. Remember the excitement you had in May of 2021? When the Bears drafted Justin Fields and there was so much hope for the future? There is so much more reason for hope this year. The Bears are a better team. This regime is far more stable than the one that drafted Fields. There is a better chance this will work.

The bottom line, Williams is a better prospect than Fields was. Forget generational, Williams is in the same breath as Andrew Luck, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. These are the guys considered the best QB prospects of the last 15 to 20 years. Williams is right there with them. At this point, Lawrence seems like the worst of the bunch, and he’s still averaged over 4,000 yards passing each of the last two seasons and accounted for 55 total touchdowns.

Don’t be angry. You can still cheer for Justin Fields. But embrace the excitement that is Caleb Williams. Don’t let some beef on social media cloud your judgment. The Bears are in the best position they have seen for decades. Decades.

Yes, Caleb Williams could suck. But he also could be the best quarterback this franchise has ever seen. In the spirit of the Las Vegas Super Bowl, it’s time to roll the dice, Ryan Poles, because Caleb Williams is worth the gamble.