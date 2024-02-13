Could the Bears be playoff bound in 2024?

The Super Bowl is in the books, and we have a back-to-back champ for the first time in a couple of decades. Kudos to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for overcoming the odds and getting the job done.

With the book closed on the 2023 season, NFL fans are already looking towards 2024. Free agency and the NFL Draft will no doubt change the landscape of the league for some franchises but let's take a gander at how the oddsmakers view things right now.

Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have some early odds for the Conference champs, and there are no surprises at the top of the NFC list.

The defending NFC champs, the San Francisco 49ers are +225 to repeat, and the Detroit Lions are at +550.

The next two are the NFC East rivals Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at +800 each.

The fifth-best odds in the NFC belong to the Green Bay Packers at +1000, but it’s the next set of odds that may come as a surprise.

With seven teams making the playoffs in each Conference, DraftKings currently has the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons each at +1400 to win the conference, which implies a possible playoff berth for the Navy and Orange.

Vegas usually has a pretty good handle on things like this, so do you believe it’s possible? Could the Bears be in the postseason for the first time since 2020?