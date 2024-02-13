Kevin Warren: “I’m glad (Justin Fields) is on the Chicago Bears.”

Another day has passed following the conclusion of the 2023-2024 NFL season. Another person has chimed in regarding the Chicago Bears’ situation at quarterback. The latest comments comes from the very top of the organization at Halas Hall.

In an interview with Jarrett Payton of WGN News, current Team President and CEO Kevin Warren offered his own take on the situation. You can watch a clip of that posted by Jarrett on his personal X (Formerly known as Twitter) account.

Join us on @WGNNews all day for my exclusive interview with Kevin Warren, discussing everything from the new stadium to Ryan Poles' crucial decision in this year's draft. Catch a glimpse of his insights on Justin Fields in this clip. ⬇️ #Bears pic.twitter.com/UYO9JlC3Gh — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 13, 2024

The level of impact statements like these shall have on GM Ryan Poles’ looming decision remain to be seen. That is, if any impact is felt at all. The final authority for the decision on what takes place at quarterback remains firmly in Ryan’s court.

With that out of the way these comments are (still) nothing to sneeze at. Not when it’s, quite literally, Ryan’s boss voicing support for Justin Fields. In all Kevin first spoke about Justin’s physical attributes, intelligence, size, speed, etc. Then he dropped a line where he feels Justin has gradually improved, then lastly the clip ended with Kevin saying, “I’m glad he’s on the Chicago Bears.”

Whether Justin Fields is on the Chicago Bears past April of 2024 remains to be seen. But, on an evening where Ian Rapoport — amongst others — have conceded nothing is finalized regarding the Bears’ decision, these statements from Kevin Warren are notable. Keep your seatbelts fastened for the remainder of this ride.