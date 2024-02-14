It’s a quarterback-talk free Bears Den, February 14, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Chicago Bears 2024 NFL draft prospects: DT Jaden Crumedy - Bears Wire - Next up in our Bears’ top draft prospects series is Mississippi State DT Jaden Crumedy, who would be a great fit for Matt Eberflus’ defense.

2024 offseason: Important dates for Chicago Bears fans to know - Bears Wire - The 2023 NFL season is in the books. Here are some important dates for Bears fans to know heading into the 2024 offseason.

Bears 2023 rookie review: RT Darnell Wright - Bears Wire - The Bears found a stud right tackle in Darnell Wright, who had an impressive rookie season.

Bears 2024 free agency profile: Is Jaylon Johnson in long-term plans? - Bears Wire - Jaylon Johnson is coming off a breakout season. But is he in Chicago’s long-term plans? We examine in our Bears free agency profile.

Where do the Bears rank on list of Super Bowl droughts? – NBC Sports Chicago - It’s been quite a while since the Chicago Bears have won a Super Bowl, but where do they rank on the list of longest title droughts?

Offseason outlook: Bears could covet a proven running back - 670 - The Bears’ ground game has been elite over the last two seasons despite a revolving door at running back, including ranking second in the NFL in rushing in 2023.

Luke Getsy lists Waukegan house for $1.7 million – NBC Sports Chicago - Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy lists his Waukegan home for $1.7 million

Early NFL Power Rankings 2024: Chiefs reign supreme, but who’s next? - The Athletic - The post-Super Bowl NFL Power Rankings are here. To no one’s surprise, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs sit on top.

Should the day after the Super Bowl be a national holiday? – NBC Sports Chicago - As the sick calls rang in — and in, and in — Monday morning, many asked the question, should the day after the Super Bowl become a holiday?

Chiefs would have gone for two, if teams had traded touchdowns in overtime - NBC Sports - Kyle Shanahan wanted a third OT possession; the Chiefs didn't plan on letting one happen.

Commanders to retain wide receivers coach Bobby Engram - NBC Sports - The Commanders have brought in a number of new assistant coaches since hiring Dan Quinn as their head coach, but they won't be making a change at the wide receiver spot.

What new defensive coordinator Eric Washington will bring to the Bears - The Athletic - Former Bears defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and former Bears defensive linemen share what to expect from Washington.

Wiltfong: Could the Bears be playoff bound in 2024? - Windy City Gridiron - According to Vegas, the Bears are one of the top seven teams in play to win the NFC in 2024, so that would mean playoffs, baby!

