Chicago Bears’ Valentines

Happy Valentine's Day from Windy City Gridiron! We love all our readers, members, commentators (yes, even those), listeners, and watchers of our content because, without you, we'd just be yelling our Chicago Bears thoughts into the void.

We appreciate all of you guys for making us a part of your daily routine!

And in the spirit of the holiday, Taylor Doll, host of our Making Monsters podcast, whipped up several Valentine's Day cards that you can virtually send or print out and give (I know, old school) to your loved ones.

You can check all those out on her Twitter below, and be sure to let us (and her) know your favorite! I'm sure I'm biased, but the offensive line cards are my personal faves.

Some fun ones for @WCGridiron



more in comments pic.twitter.com/pS4UJi3Xve — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) February 14, 2024

For a last-minute Valentine's Day gift, hit up our partners at 500 Level (with a couple of product cards linked below) or our friends at FOCO, or our guys at HOMAGE.

Promo code Gridiron20 gets you 20% off your order! Teven Jenkins Chicago Bears Pancake Artist $30 Teven Jenkins is the Chicago Bears' mauling left guard that specializes in putting defenders flat on their backs! Get your Jenkins Pancake Artist shirt now and use our promo code Gridiron20 for 20% off your order! 500 Level is officially licensed by the NFLPA. $30 at 500 LEVEL