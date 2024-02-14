WCG Football Commercial Playoffs: Semifinals

The Super Bowl is over, but the commercial playoffs continue. There was only one upset, with “Unretirement” for Pepsico products beating out “Like Magic” for Draft Kings. However, the legends of that commercial have a far greater challenge in front of them today,
#1 vs #4
“Flag” is just a tale of a bar patron trying to understand refereeing in professional football. That bar patron just happens to be a buffalo.
“Personal Play Names” stars Andrew Whitworth
Note that the embed for this video doesn’t want to work, but the commercial can still be viewed here: LINK
Poll
Which is the better commercial?
-
75%
"Flag"
-
25%
"Personal Play Names"
#3 vs #7
“Combo Meal” features the returning Super Bowl Champions trying to understand
Kyle Shanahan’s clock management play-calling bundling insurance.
Meanwhile, “Unretirement” is looking for an upset victory.
Poll
Which is the better commercial"
-
71%
"Combo Meal"
-
28%
"Unretirement"
As before, the winner will be decided by whichever commercial is in the lead after 48 hours.
Thank you to all who have participated.
