WCG Football Commercial Playoffs: Semifinals

The Super Bowl is over, but the commercial playoffs continue. There was only one upset, with “Unretirement” for Pepsico products beating out “Like Magic” for Draft Kings. However, the legends of that commercial have a far greater challenge in front of them today,

#1 vs #4

“Flag” is just a tale of a bar patron trying to understand refereeing in professional football. That bar patron just happens to be a buffalo.

“Personal Play Names” stars Andrew Whitworth

Note that the embed for this video doesn’t want to work, but the commercial can still be viewed here: LINK

Poll Which is the better commercial?





#3 vs #7

“Combo Meal” features the returning Super Bowl Champions trying to understand Kyle Shanahan’s clock management play-calling bundling insurance.

Meanwhile, “Unretirement” is looking for an upset victory.

Poll Which is the better commercial?





As before, the winner will be decided by whichever commercial is in the lead after 48 hours.

Thank you to all who have participated.