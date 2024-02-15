Chicago Bears 2024 Roster Turnover: Competition among the specialists?

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a full-on competition among the Chicago Bears special teams units (Augusta Silence, anyone). While that still may not come to fruition once training camp opens, two guys on the roster intend to battle for a job through the summer.

Here’s where the Bears currently stand at kicker, punter, and long snapper,

Cairo Santos - Signed through 2027 - Santos has solidified Chicago’s placekicking over the last four years, and he’s become the most accurate field goal kicker in team history. He’s also 80 points from moving into the top five in franchise history in scoring.

Trenton Gill - Signed through 2025 - Even though his punting average and net average stayed within a yard of his rookie numbers, Gill regressed a bit in 2023. He wasn’t hitting his directional punts as well as 2022, and his ball wasn’t bouncing his way quite as often. He had five more touchbacks than a season ago, and he had two fewer punts dropped inside the twenty-yard line. Chicago’s punt coverage also allowed 100 more yards on punt returns this season. All that contributed to his league-worst net average of 38 yards.

Corliss Waitman - Signed through 2024 - Waitman last punted in 2022 with the Broncos, and that season he led the league with 96 punts. He was signed by New England last year but was cut and re-signed to their practice squad for several weeks. Also noteworthy is that Waitman is a lefty punter.

Patrick Scales - Free agent - Scales had a minor injury scare late in the season, which prompted them to sign another long snapper, but he managed to suit up for the 120th game in his Bears’ career. At 36 years old, Scales is near the end, but he was again on the money with all his snaps in 2023. If he wants to keep playing, I would expect he’s retained.

Cameron Lyons - Signed through 2024 - Lyons spent some time longsnapping with the Giants last offseason.

2024 OUTLOOK - I doubt the Bears will draft any specialists, and I don’t see them adding any other free agents.

Santos is an obvious lock, and since we’ve heard nothing about Scales wanting to retire, I’ll assume he returns on another one-year deal.

But Gill needs a good offseason working on his craft because Waitman has the experience to push for the job. Gill’s average yards per punt last year was 46.1, and Waitman’s ‘22 in Denver was 46.6. I know what some of you are thinking: the ball carries better in Denver’s thin air, so I checked the home/road splits, and he was actually better away from Mile High Stadium with a 47.5 average.

Hang time and distance are just part of the equation because if there is a true competition, this will come down to the better directional punter.