The Bear’s Den, February 15, 2024

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

Why Bears’ quarterback decision will be the story of NFL offseason - The Athletic - With the 2024 offseason underway, we discuss the Bears and the top pick, and what’s to come over the next two-plus months before the draft.

Caleb Williams gives the Bears a shot at having a future elite quarterback - The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick and taking USC’s Caleb Williams will give the organization its best shot of having a future elite quarterback.

Bears stadium: Kevin Warren gushes over Chicago lakefront stadium – NBC Sports Chicago - Kevin Warren gushed over what a brand new stadium on the Chicago lakefront could mean for the city

Justin Fields trade possibilities for Bears, Ryan Poles – NBC Sports Chicago - Looking at the Steelers, Patriots, Falcons, Broncos and Seahawks to assess different trade scenarios

All-22uesday Stream Recap: Taking an Early Look at 9th Overall’s Options - Da Bears Blog - Your Turn: Who are you interested in at #9 Overall?

Offseason outlook: Bears will seek another dynamic receiver - 670 - The Chicago Bears head into this offseason looking to add another dynamic wide receiver to play alongside No. 1 target DJ Moore, and there will be options available.

What will the Bears do with the No. 1 pick? Let us count the rumors. - Chicago Sun-Times - Take USC’s Caleb Williams? Trade the pick? Keep Justin Fields? Do you have a headache yet?

The next month will shape Justin Fields’ trade market - Chicago Sun-Times - There’s poetry in the possibility that the Steelers’ decision to cut a former Bears first-round quarterback Monday could portend their interest in their current one.

49ers fire defensive coordinator Steve Wilks - NBC Sports - The move comes days after their overtime loss in Super Bowl LVIII.

At least 10 people shot at Chiefs' parade - NBC Sports - The condition of the victims is unknown.

Kansas City police clear Union Station area after multiple people shot nearby - NBC Sports - A celebratory day in Kansas City took a negative turn as the celebration of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win wound down on Wednesday afternoon.

Chargers announce 11 additions to staff, including senior offensive assistant Marc Trestman - NBC Sports - Former Bears head coach Marc Trestman is back in the NFL.

Several injured after shooting near Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration - Chicago Sun-Times - Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Former Bears coach Marc Trestman returning to the NFL - Chicago Sun-Times - He was named the Chargers' senior offensive assistant.

KCPD reports shooting following Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade - Arrowhead Pride - Shortly after the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Champions Parade, gunshots were fired around Union Station, as confirmed by the Kansas City Police Department.

Patrick Mahomes: Obviously, the goal is always seven rings - NBC Sports - The Chiefs have created a dynasty with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, winning three Super Bowls in the last five seasons.

Gabriel's A Scout’s Take: How I see the Chicago Bears working 2024’s free agency - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel with the first part in his look at what he thinks the Bears will do in free agency.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears’ Valentines - Windy City Gridiron - Happy Valentine’s Day from WCG!

